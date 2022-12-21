ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Saturday morning news update

In this update, severe winter weather caused disruptions for many folks throughout western Massachusetts on Friday, Bright Nights in Forest Park had to close early yesterday due to a power outage over in Springfield, and emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
Two-alarm fire on Bay Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews respond to a 2-alarm fire on Bay Street. No reports on the cause or injuries at this time. Western Mass News will continue to bring you the latest updates. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
CHICOPEE, MA
Thursday afternoon news update

HOLYOKE, MA
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
GREENFIELD, MA
Storm damage causes closures of area roads

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Bright Nights at Forest Park closed due to power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bright Nights at Forest Park, a holiday light display in Springfield, closed Friday night due to a power outage outside of the park. The cause of the power outage was fallen branches. The lights have since been restored to the park. Judy Matt, president of the Spirit...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Power outages and damage from winter storm seen across western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News check out several towns and cities across western mass today where you could see storm damage throughout their communities. this weather impacting holiday travel plans for some people just two days before Christmas. “A lot of tree branches, fences, lights out, power lost,” one...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
CHICOPEE, MA
Town by Town: December 22

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, The Wistariahurst Museum’s winter survival kits in the pop-up shop are on sale for $20. The shop also has men’s crew neck Irish sweaters in green and navy. The shop is open Monday-Friday 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. In...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield to remain closed due to icy conditions

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nashes Mill Road in Greenfield will remain closed until next week after flooding from this week’s storm conditions caused the road to ice over. According to Greenfield Police, the road will be closed until the DPW is able to remove several inches of ice, frozen...
GREENFIELD, MA
West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Pop-up warming shelter on Hamilton St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One local organization is opening their doors this Christmas Eve to help out those in need by offering them a warm bed and a hot meal. “We open up our doors to bring our homeless community, friends, and neighbors in for a restful and safe night sleep,” said executive director Jennie Adamczyk.
HOLYOKE, MA
Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open for Christmas Eve

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke will be opening a pop-up warming shelter Saturday night as a result of the predicted freezing temperatures. According to Holyoke Fire officials, the shelter will be held at Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street and offer warm beds, meals, snacks, showers, dry clothes, and other assistance.
HOLYOKE, MA
Bitterly cold for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day! At Least It Will Be Sunny…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Merry Christmas-Eve to Everyone that celebrates!. If you are heading out this evening for any Christmas Eve festivities be sure to bundle up. Skies will become mostly clear but it will remain blustery and cold as temperatures fall into the middle to upper single digits by Christmas morning. Wind chills will fall below zero.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Travelers brace the storm and hit the road for the holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The weather impacted people hitting the roads and the skies ahead of the holiday weekend. While some travelers at the airport braced for potential delays and cancellations, others got a head start on their road trips to beat Friday’s weather. “We wanted to get a head...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?

The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

