westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, severe winter weather caused disruptions for many folks throughout western Massachusetts on Friday, Bright Nights in Forest Park had to close early yesterday due to a power outage over in Springfield, and emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Two-alarm fire on Bay Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews respond to a 2-alarm fire on Bay Street. No reports on the cause or injuries at this time. Western Mass News will continue to bring you the latest updates. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to crash at intersection of Southampton and Easthampton Roads
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road early Saturday morning. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area until further notice. There has been no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
westernmassnews.com
Thursday afternoon news update
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
westernmassnews.com
Winter weather that brought power outages, damage, sweeps the area into the holiday weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -From Franklin to Hampden County Friday’s severe winter weather left quite a mess across the area ahead of the holiday weekend. From messy holiday travel to scattered power outages. Friday’s storm which had been dubbed “the Grinch” caused quite a bit of damage throughout western Mass.
westernmassnews.com
Storm damage causes closures of area roads
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
westernmassnews.com
Bright Nights at Forest Park closed due to power outage
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bright Nights at Forest Park, a holiday light display in Springfield, closed Friday night due to a power outage outside of the park. The cause of the power outage was fallen branches. The lights have since been restored to the park. Judy Matt, president of the Spirit...
westernmassnews.com
Power outages and damage from winter storm seen across western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News check out several towns and cities across western mass today where you could see storm damage throughout their communities. this weather impacting holiday travel plans for some people just two days before Christmas. “A lot of tree branches, fences, lights out, power lost,” one...
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 22
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, The Wistariahurst Museum’s winter survival kits in the pop-up shop are on sale for $20. The shop also has men’s crew neck Irish sweaters in green and navy. The shop is open Monday-Friday 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. In...
westernmassnews.com
Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield to remain closed due to icy conditions
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nashes Mill Road in Greenfield will remain closed until next week after flooding from this week’s storm conditions caused the road to ice over. According to Greenfield Police, the road will be closed until the DPW is able to remove several inches of ice, frozen...
Van caught fire at intersection in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a van fire Tuesday night.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
westernmassnews.com
Pop-up warming shelter on Hamilton St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One local organization is opening their doors this Christmas Eve to help out those in need by offering them a warm bed and a hot meal. “We open up our doors to bring our homeless community, friends, and neighbors in for a restful and safe night sleep,” said executive director Jennie Adamczyk.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open for Christmas Eve
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke will be opening a pop-up warming shelter Saturday night as a result of the predicted freezing temperatures. According to Holyoke Fire officials, the shelter will be held at Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street and offer warm beds, meals, snacks, showers, dry clothes, and other assistance.
westernmassnews.com
Bitterly cold for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day! At Least It Will Be Sunny…
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Merry Christmas-Eve to Everyone that celebrates!. If you are heading out this evening for any Christmas Eve festivities be sure to bundle up. Skies will become mostly clear but it will remain blustery and cold as temperatures fall into the middle to upper single digits by Christmas morning. Wind chills will fall below zero.
westernmassnews.com
Travelers brace the storm and hit the road for the holiday weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The weather impacted people hitting the roads and the skies ahead of the holiday weekend. While some travelers at the airport braced for potential delays and cancellations, others got a head start on their road trips to beat Friday’s weather. “We wanted to get a head...
Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?
The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
