uppercumberlandreporter.com
Lady Jets Win Heritage Christmas Tourney
Despite the frigid weather, the Cumberland County Lady Jets are heading into the Christmas weekend red-hot as they won the Heritage Christmas Tournament Thursday afternoon by defeating the host-school Mountaineers, 61-60. The Lady Jets defeated Campbell County 60-25 on Tuesday and Clinton on Wednesday, 60-36. In the Campbell County victory,...
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Energy Authority to Begin Rolling Blackouts
The Union City Energy Authority has started the required “rolling blackouts” issued by the Tennessee Valley Authority. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said the power outages will last about 15 minutes, with another area then shut down for the same time period.
marketplace.org
To make the most of a new Ford electric truck plant, Tennessee neighbors need sewer help
On a sunny afternoon in Mason, Tennessee, Tommy Tate drops a few quarters in at a car wash to rinse the pollen off his old GMC truck. He’s not planning to become a Ford man anytime soon — even though the automaker is building a $5.6 billion plant nearby.
wvlt.tv
Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
Southwest Tennessee counties to experience rolling blackouts amid severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As winter weather leads to power outages across some of the Mid-South, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and other local power companies have requested to implement rolling blackouts. These blackouts will avoid major outages, officials said. Due to extremely low temperatures across our region, the...
crossvillenews1st.com
CAR BURSTS INTO FLAMES ON PEAVINE ROAD MOMENTS AGO
A car burst into flames at Cherry Branch and Peavine road around 1230 this afternoon. Fire units are on the scene now. Reportedly the occupants got out of the car safely. Please use caution if driving in that area.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
TVA ends rolling blackouts again across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
WATE
Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff …. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Dozens show support, protest...
wymt.com
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER GOES FROM DEFEATED TO SEATED…AND ABOVE
Former Crossville City councilman Rob Harrison has gone from defeated council member in the November city election to now Mayor pro tem. Harrison lost his bid for re-election to the Council in November to Mike Turner. Harrison was then voted back onto the Council to fill council member R.J. Crawford’s seat after Crawford was elected Mayor.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
radionwtn.com
Two More Henry Co. Deputies Graduate From Law Enforcement Academy
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like congratulate Deputies Lowell Boyd and Josh Whitford on their graduation from The Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy today. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We’re excited to having them serving the citizens of Henry County.” In photo, Deputy Boyd and Whitford in middle, flanked by Chief Deputy Scott Wyrick, left, and Lt. Lance Perry and Sheriff Josh Frey on right. (HCSO photo).
foodmanufacturing.com
HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
courieranywhere.com
Highway Patrol announces roadblock
The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it will be conducting a driving under the influence checkpoint on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on Tenn. 203, at the Horse Creek bridge in Hardin County. The THP describes impaired driving as a “serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000...
WTVQ
Human remains found in Tennessee belong to missing Kentucky woman, police say
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -37-year-old Laura Anderson went missing from Whitley County five years ago. Anderson was last seen in February 2018 near a gas station off Kentucky 92 near Williamsburg. This year on December 6th human remains were found in a wooded area off APD-40 close to interstate 75...
wvlt.tv
Mail theft reported across East Tennessee
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.
WBBJ
7 arrested following year-long investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says seven people have been arrested following a year-long investigation. The department says on Wednesday, their Metro Narcotics division searched a home on Michell Street, where investigators found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple weapons including a stolen handgun. The department...
