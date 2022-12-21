Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa family builds life size igloo to spread Christmas cheer
A Tulsa family is making memories by building a life size igloo. The Selman family has a snow machine and after the recent winter storm, they decided to put it to use.
KOKI FOX 23
OK Historical Society: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” written by Broken Arrow native
The Oklahoma Historical Society shared some Green Country Christmas “fun facts” with FOX23 ahead of the holiday. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” written by Broken Arrow native. According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the popular Christmas song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: was written in...
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
Stereogum
Lana Del Rey Put The Only Billboard For Her New Album In Cop Ex-Boyfriend’s City
Lana Del Rey is releasing her next album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. in March. She has chosen to promote it with one solitary billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This does not seem like a randomly made decision, and indeed it’s not. While calling attention to the billboard on her private @honeymoon Instagram account, LDR writes, “It’s personal.”
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow
News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
KOKI FOX 23
Two Tulsa breweries targeted in smash and grab burglaries ahead of Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — The owners of Nothing’s Left Brewing Company in the heart of Tulsa’s Pearl District are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals who threw a rock through their door and stole their empty cash register. “Cut it out dude, you know?...
Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa featured on 'Today' show
The Route 66 Christmas Chute is currently located on Dewey Avenue between Main and Elm streets in Sapulpa. It's open through Jan. 1.
KOKI FOX 23
How NORAD tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve
TULSA, Okla. — It’s a mission NORAD takes on every December. U.S. Military men and women answer questions kids are dying to know this time of year. “I have always loved tracking,” said Air Force Veteran Stacey Knott. “I grew up tracking Santa. In fact, I grew up right there in Oklahoma.”
KOKI FOX 23
Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa church gives thousands of families Christmas gifts, hot chocolate, and pictures with Santa
The women of GUTS church added to the church’s weekly groceries ministry with a Christmas giveaway – calling the event GUTS Girls Give Back. They welcomed families to their campus, handing out Christmas gifts, hot chocolate and candy canes and taking photographs with Santa Claus. Children of all...
KTUL
String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
KOKI FOX 23
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
news9.com
Cold Temperatures Cause Arkansas River To Freeze In Tulsa
The sudden cold snap caused ice to form on the Arkansas River in Tulsa. Drone footage shows this sheets of ice after the frigid temperatures. Experts want to warn parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of walking on any ice on ponds or creeks. It's far too...
Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery
Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
KOKI FOX 23
Salvation Army receives several gold coins during Red Kettle campaign
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa area gold dealer is helping to raise money for those in need. For over a decade, Tulsa Gold & Silver has partnered with The Salvation Army by setting up the iconic Red Kettle in store for people to give until Christmas Eve. Some even...
moreclaremore.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
