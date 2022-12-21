ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
TULSA, OK
Stereogum

Lana Del Rey Put The Only Billboard For Her New Album In Cop Ex-Boyfriend’s City

Lana Del Rey is releasing her next album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. in March. She has chosen to promote it with one solitary billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This does not seem like a randomly made decision, and indeed it’s not. While calling attention to the billboard on her private @honeymoon Instagram account, LDR writes, “It’s personal.”
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

How NORAD tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a mission NORAD takes on every December. U.S. Military men and women answer questions kids are dying to know this time of year. “I have always loved tracking,” said Air Force Veteran Stacey Knott. “I grew up tracking Santa. In fact, I grew up right there in Oklahoma.”
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Cold Temperatures Cause Arkansas River To Freeze In Tulsa

The sudden cold snap caused ice to form on the Arkansas River in Tulsa. Drone footage shows this sheets of ice after the frigid temperatures. Experts want to warn parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of walking on any ice on ponds or creeks. It's far too...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK

