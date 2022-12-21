ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Wichita Eagle

Kai Kara-France announces injury withdrawal from UFC 284 in Perth: ‘I’m gutted’

The UFC’s return to Australia has taken another hit with Kai Kara-France’s withdrawal from his planned flyweight matchup with Alex Perez. Kara-France (24-10 MMA, 7-3 UFC) announced on Thursday that he’s suffered an injury that will prevent him from competing against Perez (23-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC) at UFC 284, which takes place Feb. 11 in Perth and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
Daniel Cormier takes issue with USADA testing Jon Jones only sparingly compared to Jiri Prochazka

Daniel Cormier doesn’t see how it makes any sense that Jiri Prochazka has been drug-tested 16 times the amount Jon Jones has this year. According to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency database, Prochazka is the most tested UFC fighter in 2022 after submitting a whopping 64 urine samples. Jones, on the other hand, has been tested only four times this year while he’s remained inactive since February 2020 and continued preparing for his heavyweight debut expected early next year.

