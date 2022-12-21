Daniel Cormier doesn’t see how it makes any sense that Jiri Prochazka has been drug-tested 16 times the amount Jon Jones has this year. According to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency database, Prochazka is the most tested UFC fighter in 2022 after submitting a whopping 64 urine samples. Jones, on the other hand, has been tested only four times this year while he’s remained inactive since February 2020 and continued preparing for his heavyweight debut expected early next year.

2 DAYS AGO