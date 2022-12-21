ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Roger Marsh

Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NEVADA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Nevada

If there’s one state that offers residents and visitors steady weather, it has to be Nevada. Temperatures are stable in the Silver State for most of the year, with a good dose of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and low precipitation. However, the story is not the same everywhere in Nevada. Some parts of the state can get frigidly cold. We’re talking as low as 28.5°F on some days! Located about 77 miles east of Eureka, NV, Ely is the coldest place in Nevada and, in fact, one of the coldest cities in the contiguous United States. This post details some interesting facts about Ely, including the history, population, and wildlife of this mountain city.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Denver

Mild Christmas Day with weak front Christmas night into Monday

DENVER(CBS)-  Merry Christmas! We are looking at a mild holiday this year with an approaching cold front for later tonight into Monday morning.Skies across eastern Colorado and Denver will start out clear to partly cloudy with increasing clouds by afternoon. Some of the northern mountains may start to see a few snow showers in the afternoon after a partly cloudy start to the day.Temperatures will be mild over the eastern half of the state for Sunday. With highs in the 40s and 50s. Mountains will be in the 20s and 30s with 40s on the western slope.A weak cold front will push thru the region Christmas night into Monday morning. There will be a few inches of snow in the northern and central mountains with a few overnight rain showers and snow showers from Denver over the northeastern plains overnight Sunday.This system will have little to no accumulation over the east. With about 1 to 3 inches possible in the mountains thru early Monday morning.Tuesday will be warm and dry with 50s and 60s expected around the Denver metro area.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

‘Mind-blowing’ hidden network of magma chambers found under Hawaii’s volcanoes

A massive complex of flat, interconnected magma chambers has been found by scientists deep beneath volcanoes in Hawaii that seem to be responsible for a swarm of unexplained tiny earthquakes felt on the Big Island over the past seven years.Data gathered from seismic stations was used to chart out the structure of these pancake-like chambers, called “sills” and were mapped with “never-before-seen precision” by researchers, including those from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the US.The findings, published on Thursday in the journal Science, demonstrate that these magma chambers, which appear to be at depths ranging from around...
HAWAII STATE
intothelightadventures.com

The Back Roads in Nevada

The Back Roads in Nevada, we did a lot of exploring when we were camping in Nevada last winter. Every corner we turned was a surprising new landscape to see, something most unexpected at times. We headed out one morning from the little town of Pioche and saw mountains off...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy