ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Dumervil, former LSU OT, announces B1G transfer destination

Marcus Dumervil, a former offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, will continue to play tackle with Maryland in the 2023 season, announcing the Terrapins program as his transfer destination Thursday. The 6’5″ 306 pound tackle will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after his 3 seasons with the Tigers, making use of the additional 2020 Covid-19 eligibility year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska OL coach Donovan Raiola weighs in on recent transfer addition Ben Scott

Nebraska added a huge piece Friday afternoon, picking up Ben Scott out of Arizona State. Scott is a veteran offensive tackle that adds size and talent to Nebraska’s roster. Following the news, Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola weighed in on the pickup. Raiola and Scott are both Hawaii natives and Scott attended the same high school as Raiola’s brother Dominic furthering the connection between the two.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Terry Smith, Penn State CBs coach, sees potential two-way role for 4-star signee in 2023 class

Terry Smith has coached numerous great corners in his time at Penn State. Smith believes recent signee Zion Tracy could also be a special talent. Tracy, a 4-star CB out of Glen Head, NY, signed with Penn State on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Speaking during Early Signing Day, Smith hinted that Tracy could be a two-way player for the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard appears to snap at own player following argument with official

Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard appeared to snap at one of his own players Wednesday night following an argument with officials. A few Michigan players were trying to hold Howard back from jawing too much with an official with under 1 minute remaining in Michigan’s game against North Carolina. He yelled at both players, appearing to say “Don’t F—- touch me” among other things.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice

Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Conklin, former Michigan State OL, signs contract extension with Cleveland Browns

Jack Conklin and the Cleveland Browns inked a new contract extension on Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news. Conklin and the Browns agreed to a 4-year, $60 million extension. The new extension includes $31 million fully guaranteed. The Browns are trying to get back into the AFC playoff conversation at 6-8 and locked down one of their veteran offensive linemen for the next four years.
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State's leading pass rusher, reveals 2023 plans

Jacoby Windmon was a key performer for Michigan State’s defense in 2022. On Christmas Eve, Windmon provided a key decision for the Spartans heading into 2023. In a statement on social media, Windmon confirmed he will be back in East Lansing for one more season of college football. Windmon began his career with three seasons at UNLV before transferring to Michigan State.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment

Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck urges fans to make trip to Pinstripe Bowl following solid support in 2022, previous bowl games

P.J. Fleck urged fans to make the trip up to New York City to try and give the team an extra boost. Minnesota is playing Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. With Syracuse being in-state, it could be a home game for the Orange, but Fleck is hoping his fans will make the journey and spend some time in one of the most exciting cities in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
saturdaytradition.com

Houston's mullet-rocking kickoff tee collector rocks college football world during bowl game

The Houston Cougars received a boost of energy from an unlikely source in Friday’s Independence Bowl against Louisiana-Lafayette. After a kick return, Houston’s kickoff tee retriever sprinted into action and dove onto the field to collect the tee. The retriever, who is aptly named “Hawk,” caught the attention of the college football world with his energy. Not only did his physical actions shock many, but he gained fans in the process.
HOUSTON, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Terrence Shannon Jr. shoulders blame for crushing Braggin' Rights defeat

Terrence Shannon Jr. put some of the blame on himself after Illinois lost to Missouri in the annual Braggin’ Rights game. Shannon spoke about this at the post game presser. Illinois was beaten soundly on both offense and defense in the loss. Missouri beat Illinois by a score of 93-71. Shannon led the team in scoring against the Tigers with 22 points and also had 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield reveals what made him want to reunite with Matt Rhule

Marcus Satterfield is part of the big changes coming to Nebraska this offseason. After a hugely disappointing 4-8 season, head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position. The team spent much of the season under the direction of interim head coach Mickey Joseph. At the conclusion of the season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy