P.J. Fleck urged fans to make the trip up to New York City to try and give the team an extra boost. Minnesota is playing Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. With Syracuse being in-state, it could be a home game for the Orange, but Fleck is hoping his fans will make the journey and spend some time in one of the most exciting cities in the country.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO