Marcus Dumervil, former LSU OT, announces B1G transfer destination
Marcus Dumervil, a former offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, will continue to play tackle with Maryland in the 2023 season, announcing the Terrapins program as his transfer destination Thursday. The 6’5″ 306 pound tackle will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after his 3 seasons with the Tigers, making use of the additional 2020 Covid-19 eligibility year.
Bret Bielema wants interesting change to be made to Duke's Mayo Bowl tradition
Bret Bielema would like to see one of his friends covered in Mayo. Typically after a big win, head coaches will receive a drenching from the team’s water cooler. If Bielema had his way, the winner of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl would receive a bath in mayo instead.
Nebraska OL coach Donovan Raiola weighs in on recent transfer addition Ben Scott
Nebraska added a huge piece Friday afternoon, picking up Ben Scott out of Arizona State. Scott is a veteran offensive tackle that adds size and talent to Nebraska’s roster. Following the news, Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola weighed in on the pickup. Raiola and Scott are both Hawaii natives and Scott attended the same high school as Raiola’s brother Dominic furthering the connection between the two.
TJ Hockenson makes toe-tapping TD catch after beautiful throw from Kirk Cousins against Giants
T.J. Hockenson linked up with Kirk Cousins early on Saturday. Hockenson caught a TD great pass from Cousins in the back of the end zone. Hockenson joined the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1 after spending the majority of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. It looks like Cousins appreciates having another weapon to throw passes to.
Terry Smith, Penn State CBs coach, sees potential two-way role for 4-star signee in 2023 class
Terry Smith has coached numerous great corners in his time at Penn State. Smith believes recent signee Zion Tracy could also be a special talent. Tracy, a 4-star CB out of Glen Head, NY, signed with Penn State on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Speaking during Early Signing Day, Smith hinted that Tracy could be a two-way player for the Nittany Lions.
Juwan Howard appears to snap at own player following argument with official
Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard appeared to snap at one of his own players Wednesday night following an argument with officials. A few Michigan players were trying to hold Howard back from jawing too much with an official with under 1 minute remaining in Michigan’s game against North Carolina. He yelled at both players, appearing to say “Don’t F—- touch me” among other things.
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice
Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
Jack Conklin, former Michigan State OL, signs contract extension with Cleveland Browns
Jack Conklin and the Cleveland Browns inked a new contract extension on Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news. Conklin and the Browns agreed to a 4-year, $60 million extension. The new extension includes $31 million fully guaranteed. The Browns are trying to get back into the AFC playoff conversation at 6-8 and locked down one of their veteran offensive linemen for the next four years.
Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State's leading pass rusher, reveals 2023 plans
Jacoby Windmon was a key performer for Michigan State’s defense in 2022. On Christmas Eve, Windmon provided a key decision for the Spartans heading into 2023. In a statement on social media, Windmon confirmed he will be back in East Lansing for one more season of college football. Windmon began his career with three seasons at UNLV before transferring to Michigan State.
Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment
Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
Bill O'Brien, Alabama OC and former Penn State HC, reportedly eyeing NFL return
Bill O’Brien has been the OC and QBs coach for Nick Saban’s Alabama program each of the past two seasons. Now, O’Brien could be looking at a return to the NFL following the conclusion of the 2022 season. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, O’Brien is a...
Ryan Walters, Purdue set to add Illinois coach as offensive assistant
Ryan Walters, Purdue’s new head coach is expected to add an assistant from Illinois with coach Cory Patterson, per Purdue beat writer Tony Dienhart. Patterson was a Fighting Illini running backs coach and was in his 5th season with the program. Patterson was a former head coach at the...
PJ Fleck urges fans to make trip to Pinstripe Bowl following solid support in 2022, previous bowl games
P.J. Fleck urged fans to make the trip up to New York City to try and give the team an extra boost. Minnesota is playing Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. With Syracuse being in-state, it could be a home game for the Orange, but Fleck is hoping his fans will make the journey and spend some time in one of the most exciting cities in the country.
Jack Tuttle explains what drew him to Michigan following 2022 season with Hoosiers
Jack Tuttle joined Cade McNamara and Erick All as players who have transferred within the B1G. Tuttle is heading to Michigan, where McNamara and All used to play at. McNamara and All are now at Iowa, while Tuttle is heading to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season. Tuttle appeared in...
Joey Labas discusses contributions of Spencer Petras, says injured QB is 'like a third coach'
Joey Labas is gearing up for his first career start at Iowa during the Music City Bowl against Kentucky. Despite Spencer Petras being sidelined with an injury, Labas says the veteran quarterback is still chipping in during practices. According to Labas, Petras is “like a third coach” with how he’s...
Justin Fields hits a wide open Dante Pettis in the corner of the end zone for opening drive TD vs. Bills
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears don’t have a lot to play for right now, but that’s not stopping them. Fields hit Dante Pettis for an early score as no one on the Buffalo Bills covered the Bears’ wideout. Fields marched his team down the field very...
Houston's mullet-rocking kickoff tee collector rocks college football world during bowl game
The Houston Cougars received a boost of energy from an unlikely source in Friday’s Independence Bowl against Louisiana-Lafayette. After a kick return, Houston’s kickoff tee retriever sprinted into action and dove onto the field to collect the tee. The retriever, who is aptly named “Hawk,” caught the attention of the college football world with his energy. Not only did his physical actions shock many, but he gained fans in the process.
Marshon Lattimore receives official injury designation for Week 16, per report
Marshon Lattimore will not play Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The New Orleans Saints’ star DB has been out since mid-October. Lattimore suffered a lacerated kidney against the the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. He has missed the past nine games, but slowly has been ramping up in practice.
Terrence Shannon Jr. shoulders blame for crushing Braggin' Rights defeat
Terrence Shannon Jr. put some of the blame on himself after Illinois lost to Missouri in the annual Braggin’ Rights game. Shannon spoke about this at the post game presser. Illinois was beaten soundly on both offense and defense in the loss. Missouri beat Illinois by a score of 93-71. Shannon led the team in scoring against the Tigers with 22 points and also had 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield reveals what made him want to reunite with Matt Rhule
Marcus Satterfield is part of the big changes coming to Nebraska this offseason. After a hugely disappointing 4-8 season, head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position. The team spent much of the season under the direction of interim head coach Mickey Joseph. At the conclusion of the season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach.
