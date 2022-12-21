Representative-elect George Santos has a lot to answer for after a series of investigations found that most of his life story appeared to be a sham. And the answers are supposedly coming—next week. “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week,” Santos tweeted Thursday in a message to New York’s 3rd Congressional District. “I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more. Happy Holidays to all!” The New York Times was the first to poke massive holes in his resume, from his work history to his claim to own 13 rental properties. The Forward then found that he likely lied about having Jewish ancestry, and on Thursday The Daily Beast reported that the openly gay Republican didn’t disclose that he divorced a woman 12 days before launching his campaign. Santos has so far refused to comment directly on a cascade of revelations that has led some to wonder what he hasn’t lied about.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO