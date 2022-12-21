Read full article on original website
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
State of emergency: Missouri Highway Patrol expands patrols to monitor severe weather
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Emergency management officials mobilized law enforcement and expanded patrols across Missouri as a state of emergency blankets the Show-Me State. Governor Mike Parson activated the National Guard to accompany Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers as they monitor roadways and clear dangerous obstructions or potential wreckage from highways. Severe winter weather, including snow, bitter cold temperatures, and strong gusts of wind, swept through Missouri and into parts of Illinois on Thursday morning.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
KCCI.com
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according to...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
Central Illinois Proud
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
'We’re not seeing any staffing issues' | Ameren beefs up crews for incoming storm in the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — The largest electric utility company in the state of Missouri is ready for this incoming weather. Ameren crews are preparing to tackle the job on both sides of the river. Wednesday afternoon, Ameren Missouri's Director of Distribution Operations Lucas Klein was in the emergency operation center.
KCTV 5
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
fourstateshomepage.com
MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals – Why?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The director of Missouri’s transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the Missouri National Guard, the State’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),...
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
MoDOT nearly 1,000 employees short ahead of winter storm, asks drivers to stay clear of plows
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation has crews on the roads across the state for this week's winter storm amid a widespread staffing shortage. "So, as we've been saying for the last several months, as we prepare for winter operations, MoDOT is nearly a thousand employees short of where we would like to be when we go into 24/7 winter operations," MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Michelle Forneris said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
St. Louis County, City of St. Louis offices closing early Thursday due to winter weather, some MetroBus routes on snow routes
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — As temperatures drop and snow moves through the state, St. Louis County has decided to close its offices early on Thursday. St. Louis County is closing its offices at 2 p.m., according to a press release from a county spokesperson. All Department of Public Health centers will also close at 2 p.m. Those who have appointments will be notified and asked to reschedule.
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As holiday travel plans get closer, drivers in Missouri may see cars that don't have a front license plate. Is it legal to drive in Missouri without a front license plate?
St. Louis County business owners remain optimistic despite extreme weather impacting holiday shopping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Sami Maurer weathered the winter storm Thursday. She's just one of the many business owners up against the clock. "Any other time of the year we would've closed," she said. "This last week before Christmas is our biggest sales week of the year." That's...
KRMS Radio
Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio
The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
FOX2now.com
Snow and frigid temperatures expected by Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm before the arrival of arctic air on Thursday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature highs are near 40. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.
KOMU
STORM MODE: Another cold night is ahead, but a slow warming trend will begin
Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
5 On Your Side
