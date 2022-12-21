ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

State of emergency: Missouri Highway Patrol expands patrols to monitor severe weather

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Emergency management officials mobilized law enforcement and expanded patrols across Missouri as a state of emergency blankets the Show-Me State. Governor Mike Parson activated the National Guard to accompany Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers as they monitor roadways and clear dangerous obstructions or potential wreckage from highways. Severe winter weather, including snow, bitter cold temperatures, and strong gusts of wind, swept through Missouri and into parts of Illinois on Thursday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KRMS Radio

Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm

Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals – Why?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The director of Missouri’s transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the Missouri National Guard, the State’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

MoDOT nearly 1,000 employees short ahead of winter storm, asks drivers to stay clear of plows

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation has crews on the roads across the state for this week's winter storm amid a widespread staffing shortage. "So, as we've been saying for the last several months, as we prepare for winter operations, MoDOT is nearly a thousand employees short of where we would like to be when we go into 24/7 winter operations," MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Michelle Forneris said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County, City of St. Louis offices closing early Thursday due to winter weather, some MetroBus routes on snow routes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — As temperatures drop and snow moves through the state, St. Louis County has decided to close its offices early on Thursday. St. Louis County is closing its offices at 2 p.m., according to a press release from a county spokesperson. All Department of Public Health centers will also close at 2 p.m. Those who have appointments will be notified and asked to reschedule.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio

The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
WARSAW, MO
FOX2now.com

Snow and frigid temperatures expected by Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm before the arrival of arctic air on Thursday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature highs are near 40. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

STORM MODE: Another cold night is ahead, but a slow warming trend will begin

Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
MISSOURI STATE
