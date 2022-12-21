ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation has crews on the roads across the state for this week's winter storm amid a widespread staffing shortage. "So, as we've been saying for the last several months, as we prepare for winter operations, MoDOT is nearly a thousand employees short of where we would like to be when we go into 24/7 winter operations," MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Michelle Forneris said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

