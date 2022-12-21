Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Truly Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Waterfront Rescue Mission in Mobile sees higher demand for beds with cold weather
Waterfront Rescue Mission says during these temperatures, they're keeping the building open all day until it gets a bit warmer so that anyone in need of some warmth can have some.
WALA-TV FOX10
Warming centers offer refuge from the cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good Samaritans in the community are opening warming shelters to rescue folks from the bitter cold. These shelters aren’t just for the homeless, but for anyone seeking a refuge from the cold. Cave Ministries on Lott Road is just one of several warming shelters. Free...
WALA-TV FOX10
Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold, crowds, and traffic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waiting to get all that Christmas shopping done will get you every time -- especially this year. Last minute shoppers not only have to contend with the crowds and traffic, but now the extreme cold weather. “It’s way too cold. Regretting waiting last minute. I don’t...
utv44.com
Prichard Fire Dept. delivers Christmas cheer
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Families in Prichard got a little Christmas cheer Thursday. Those in need picked up toys at the Prichard Fire Department. The fireFighters delivered toys to those who weren't able to drive in. The fire department delivered to four families Thursday. 70 families picked up earlier...
utv44.com
Sheltering the homeless as temperatures plummet
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This cold weather will have people cranking up the heat in their cars and homes over the next few days, but there is another group which won't be so lucky. Those are the people living on the streets, under bridges and in the woods in...
Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile
As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
utv44.com
Available Mobile community resources during freezing temperatures
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In preparation for the dangerously low temperatures expected over the next several days, the City of Mobile has been coordinating with local churches, ministries, community groups and non-profit organizations. Below is a list of known warming centers and shelters available to homeless persons in our area. These shelters are being supported by the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, Mobile County Health Department, the Red Cross, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the City of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
WALA-TV FOX10
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin fire officials urge space heater safety ahead of cold weather
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - As the temperatures plummet Thursday night, December 22, 2022 it’s important to stay warm but it’s even more important to do it safely. Many people will use space heaters for warmth, and they are the leading causes of house fires and deaths this time of year.
WALA-TV FOX10
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: The Deep South is in the deep freeze
BIG TIME COLD: Temperatures across North Alabama are in the 4-14 degree range early this morning, with wind chills as low as -15F. Mobile is now below freezing, and in Dothan temperatures are falling fast. Lingering snow flurries will end soon, and today will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern 3/4 of the state. Communities north of Birmingham won’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index will remain below zero through much of the day.
Baldwin County cities, utility crews brace for cold weather
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A blast of arctic air is forcing the City of Fairhope to close public restrooms, protecting pipes for what’s expected Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. “We’re also telling people if you have piers or bulkheads make sure you turn the water off to your piers and bulkheads. We’re doing […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pascagoula under citywide boil water notice
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water notice. The notice comes as the result of a broken main somewhere in the city, likely caused by weather. Public works crews are currently working to find it and resolve the issue.
WLOX
Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
Local plumbers warn about pipes bursting due to extreme drops in temperature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
Atmore Advance
Some 3,000 were without power this morning
Approximately 3,000 customers were without power in the Atmore area this morning, according to officials. Alabama Power External Affairs Manager Beth Thomas said at about 6 a.m. this morning, the company experienced an equipment failure in the area. Thomas said service was restored to most customers by 10 a.m. Thomas...
WALA-TV FOX10
10 Caring Gifts collecting art and school supplies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is working on 10 different projects with the Volunteers of America Southeast this holiday season for our 10 Caring Gifts program. We are teaming up with Night Hawk Patrol Services to collect art and supplies. The supplies will go to places like the Community Enrichment...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Old Leakesville factory to be demolished in early 2023, paving way for something new
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – The landscape of Leakesville will be changed for good when a decades-old factory is demolished next month, but leaders hope a new development will fill the footprint. The bid for the demolition of what locals mostly know as the “old factory building” on Main Street was awarded this week to Southern […]
Comments / 1