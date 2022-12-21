Cusick secures $2.7 million to replace dangerous, dilapidated doors in Mariner’s Harbor Houses

Read full article on original website
Community outraged by lithium-ion battery storage facility proposed for Staten Island neighborhood
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Our Lady of Pity R.C. Church in Bulls Head, a 9,000-square-foot section of parking lot is generally inactive. Used for overflow parking and sometimes shared by several bordering schools as a port of retreat during fire drills and other emergency evacuations, the space is appropriately obscure, idle and undeveloped. But if a hotly debated approval process is green-lighted and a special zoning permit allowed, the practically unused corner of land would be transformed into a lithium-ion battery storage facility, which will accumulate electrical energy and take pressure off the local grid when it is overly stressed.
With Sandy Ground fire, merely unreliable Staten Island Ferry service in NYC turns dangerous (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – What should have been an ordinary commute home turned into a nautical nightmare for hundreds of Staten Island Ferry riders on Thursday, when a fire broke out in the engine room of the spanking new Sandy Ground ferryboat. We all know how unreliable Staten Island...
Union says Staten Island Ferry fire highlights need for proper staffing, new contract
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Union officials say the fiery fiasco on the Staten Island Ferry on Thursday highlights the need for proper staffing to ensure the safety of all riders moving forward. During Thursday evening’s rush hour commute, a fire broke out in the engine room onboard the brand new...
Union: Staten Island Ferry fire was caused by fuel leak; NYC waiting to begin investigation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The union representing hundreds of Staten Island Ferry workers claims that Thursday evening’s fire onboard the newly-commissioned Sandy Ground vessel was the result of a fuel leak, though the city has yet to confirm that information. During Thursday evening’s rush hour commute, a fire broke...
Christmas Eve fire: FDNY responds to all-hands blaze at five-story St. George building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in St. George on Christmas Eve night. The fire, which FDNY confirmed happened at the five-story building located at 100 Stuyvesant Place, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was called in at 6:27 p.m.,...
Investigation of Staten Island Ferry fire underway; issue not expected to impact other boats
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- City officials have confirmed that Thursday’s engine room fire onboard the Sandy Ground Staten Island Ferry vessel has been extinguished, with an investigation into the cause now underway. During a Thursday evening press conference, officials said that they must wait roughly 24 hours before returning...
Airport passenger volume surpasses pre-pandemic levels for first time since start of COVID-19 pandemic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced this week that monthly air passenger levels across the agency’s regional airports have surpassed pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic volumes. John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport handled a total...
From HOV extension to congestion pricing: 7 key Staten Island transportation topics to follow in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As 2022 fades into the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead at what’s in store for the upcoming year. In the world of transportation, there are tons of things for Staten Islanders to keep an eye on in 2023, including major Staten Island Expressway projects, new bus-mounted automated enforcement cameras, potential fare and toll increases and more.
‘Deck the Streets’ wreaths embellish South Shore telephone poles; Vote for your favorite
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Telephone poles in Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills look much more festive these days, thanks to the annual “Deck the Streets” competition, sponsored by City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli, the non-profit organization ArtBridge Projects and the South Shore District Management Association. Artbridge...
Officials detail quick action of Staten Island Ferry crew after engine room fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City officials hailed the Staten Island Ferry crew for its quick action containing the flames and facilitating the evacuation of more than 800 passengers after a fire erupted in the ship’s engine room as the vessel was crossing New York Harbor Thursday afternoon. There...
‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
‘Couldn’t even see your hands’: Fire forces passengers to evacuate from Staten Island Ferry during evening rush
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Staten Island Ferry operating during the evening rush hour was evacuated in the New York Harbor after a fire broke out in the mechanical room aboard the boat Thursday, an FDNY spokesperson confirmed. The FDNY was part of a large emergency response to remove passengers...
Citi Costco Visa cardholders: Major change coming in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Citi is continuing to remove shopping and travel protections from its credit cards, which it began doing in 2019. Beginning next year, the loss of protections now applies to the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi and the Costco Anywhere Visa Business Card by Citi, according to ThePointsGuy.com.
Road maintenance to cause closures, delays on Staten Island roadways next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week throughout Staten Island, though there is no paving or milling planed. The maintenance will take place from Tuesday through Friday. Monday is a holiday for DOT employees. The work may cause temporary...
NYC Parks winter events in the 5 boroughs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- NYC Parks is welcoming the winter by hosting events across the five boroughs. Although a few were already hosted on Wednesday to celebrate the winter solstice, there are some which are set for the coming days. Dec. 24 will see Holiday Origami Ornament making at Fort...
NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally
Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in what investigators say were schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at New York City bars and nightclubs. The killings — at least five, according to police — stretch back months and appear to be the work of different...
From Krispy Kreme to Lobo Loco: These big-name brands opened on Staten Island in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Have you purchased a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme yet, or taken in an indie flick at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema? Several new and innovative businesses have opened their doors on Staten Island this year, bringing with them a host of novel tastes and experiences. Here’s...
Outdoor Christmas decorations 2022: Reader-submitted Staten Island holiday house light displays worth checking out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — First, we showed you 14 elaborate and classic Staten Island holiday house light displays. Then, we followed that up with 12 more incredibly decorated homes. Now, we’re back with even. decked out holiday houses submitted by our readers. 1. 19 North Edo Court, Rossville.
NYC weather: Wintry mix of rain, light snow and ice forecast; flooding reported in Clifton, Great Kills, Eltingville, Richmond Valley, Midland Beach, West Brighton and Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, flooding and high wind are affecting the Friday morning commute while light snow, freezing temperatures and ice could pose hazards during the evening rush hour on Staten Island and throughout New York City. A coastal flood warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to...
Staten Island house fire horror: 3 small children dead; boy, 10, fighting for his life
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a shocking tragedy, a fire ripped through a family home in Stapleton, leaving three small children dead and a fourth fighting for his life Friday morning, officials said. The blaze at the three-story Van Duzer Street home set off a desperate attempt to save...
