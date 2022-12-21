ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cusick secures $2.7 million to replace dangerous, dilapidated doors in Mariner’s Harbor Houses

By Giavanni Alves
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Community outraged by lithium-ion battery storage facility proposed for Staten Island neighborhood

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Our Lady of Pity R.C. Church in Bulls Head, a 9,000-square-foot section of parking lot is generally inactive. Used for overflow parking and sometimes shared by several bordering schools as a port of retreat during fire drills and other emergency evacuations, the space is appropriately obscure, idle and undeveloped. But if a hotly debated approval process is green-lighted and a special zoning permit allowed, the practically unused corner of land would be transformed into a lithium-ion battery storage facility, which will accumulate electrical energy and take pressure off the local grid when it is overly stressed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Airport passenger volume surpasses pre-pandemic levels for first time since start of COVID-19 pandemic

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced this week that monthly air passenger levels across the agency’s regional airports have surpassed pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic volumes. John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport handled a total...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

From HOV extension to congestion pricing: 7 key Staten Island transportation topics to follow in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As 2022 fades into the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead at what’s in store for the upcoming year. In the world of transportation, there are tons of things for Staten Islanders to keep an eye on in 2023, including major Staten Island Expressway projects, new bus-mounted automated enforcement cameras, potential fare and toll increases and more.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Deck the Streets’ wreaths embellish South Shore telephone poles; Vote for your favorite

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Telephone poles in Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills look much more festive these days, thanks to the annual “Deck the Streets” competition, sponsored by City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli, the non-profit organization ArtBridge Projects and the South Shore District Management Association. Artbridge...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Wintry mix of rain, light snow and ice forecast; flooding reported in Clifton, Great Kills, Eltingville, Richmond Valley, Midland Beach, West Brighton and Travis

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, flooding and high wind are affecting the Friday morning commute while light snow, freezing temperatures and ice could pose hazards during the evening rush hour on Staten Island and throughout New York City. A coastal flood warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy