Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Road maintenance to cause closures, delays on Staten Island roadways next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week throughout Staten Island, though there is no paving or milling planed. The maintenance will take place from Tuesday through Friday. Monday is a holiday for DOT employees. The work may cause temporary...
Staten Island Ferry service resumes after weather suspension
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Staten Island Ferry service was suspended for nearly an hour during the Friday morning rush due to inclement conditions. “Due to weather and extreme high tide #StatenIslandFerry service is suspended until further notice,” the city Department of Transportation wrote in a 7:56 a.m. tweet. By 8:54 a.m., the agency tweeted that […]
With Sandy Ground fire, merely unreliable Staten Island Ferry service in NYC turns dangerous (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – What should have been an ordinary commute home turned into a nautical nightmare for hundreds of Staten Island Ferry riders on Thursday, when a fire broke out in the engine room of the spanking new Sandy Ground ferryboat. We all know how unreliable Staten Island...
Upper level of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge closed due to inclement weather
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The evening commute ahead of Christmas weekend may take a little longer than expected thanks to Mother Nature. Due to high winds, the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge has been closed in both directions Friday evening, according to the city’s Notify NYC alert system.
NYC weather: Wintry mix of rain, light snow and ice forecast; flooding reported in Clifton, Great Kills, Eltingville, Richmond Valley, Midland Beach, West Brighton and Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, flooding and high wind are affecting the Friday morning commute while light snow, freezing temperatures and ice could pose hazards during the evening rush hour on Staten Island and throughout New York City. A coastal flood warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to...
CBS News
Flooding swallows up cars on Long Island
It was a day to forget in Nassau County as residents dealt with thousands of dollars in losses due to the storm's relentlessness. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has the story.
Union: Staten Island Ferry fire was caused by fuel leak; NYC waiting to begin investigation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The union representing hundreds of Staten Island Ferry workers claims that Thursday evening’s fire onboard the newly-commissioned Sandy Ground vessel was the result of a fuel leak, though the city has yet to confirm that information. During Thursday evening’s rush hour commute, a fire broke...
‘Couldn’t even see your hands’: Fire forces passengers to evacuate from Staten Island Ferry during evening rush
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Staten Island Ferry operating during the evening rush hour was evacuated in the New York Harbor after a fire broke out in the mechanical room aboard the boat Thursday, an FDNY spokesperson confirmed. The FDNY was part of a large emergency response to remove passengers...
Coastal areas flooded, ferries suspended, more flights canceled as NY storm bears down
Patios and streets in Broad Channel, Queens were submerged in flood waters Friday morning Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday night. Here’s how Friday’s looking so far. [ more › ]
Hundreds of NYC-area flights grounded, thousands without power amid storm
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as hundreds of flights were canceled, roads were swamped, and thousands were left without power just days before Christmas. As of just before 8:50 a.m. Friday, over 500 flights were canceled […]
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads.
Christmas Eve fire: FDNY responds to all-hands blaze at five-story St. George building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in St. George on Christmas Eve night. The fire, which FDNY confirmed happened at the five-story building located at 100 Stuyvesant Place, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was called in at 6:27 p.m.,...
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Community outraged by lithium-ion battery storage facility proposed for Staten Island neighborhood
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Our Lady of Pity R.C. Church in Bulls Head, a 9,000-square-foot section of parking lot is generally inactive. Used for overflow parking and sometimes shared by several bordering schools as a port of retreat during fire drills and other emergency evacuations, the space is appropriately obscure, idle and undeveloped. But if a hotly debated approval process is green-lighted and a special zoning permit allowed, the practically unused corner of land would be transformed into a lithium-ion battery storage facility, which will accumulate electrical energy and take pressure off the local grid when it is overly stressed.
Man, 34, slashed in face near Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
A man was slashed in the face down the block from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree Friday evening, police said.
NYC DEEP FREEZE: Gusts may hit 60 mph before arctic air plunges RealFeels below zero
The worst of the rain was out by Friday morning, but the worst of the storm was yet to arrive—60 mph wind gusts and an arctic blast ushers in a dramatic drop in temperatures.
Fire aboard Staten Island Ferry forces removal of 800+ passengers
A Staten Island Ferry had to be evacuated near the Statue of Liberty after reports of a fire in the engine room.
Officials detail quick action of Staten Island Ferry crew after engine room fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City officials hailed the Staten Island Ferry crew for its quick action containing the flames and facilitating the evacuation of more than 800 passengers after a fire erupted in the ship’s engine room as the vessel was crossing New York Harbor Thursday afternoon. There...
The MTA will cut service to these seven subway lines starting this summer
We apologize in advance for being the ones to deliver bad news but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just proposed service changes that will greatly affect your commuting habits starting next summer. Specifically, transit officials are hoping to cut service on seven subway lines—the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F...
Multiple children dead in Staten Island house fire, others critically injured: NYPD
GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two young children were killed and two more suffered life-threatening injuries in a Staten Island house fire Friday morning, officials said. A 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a boy, 6, died at an area hospital after the blaze broke out in a three-story private home […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0