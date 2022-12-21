ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

PIX11

Staten Island Ferry service resumes after weather suspension

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Staten Island Ferry service was suspended for nearly an hour during the Friday morning rush due to inclement conditions. “Due to weather and extreme high tide #StatenIslandFerry service is suspended until further notice,” the city Department of Transportation wrote in a 7:56 a.m. tweet. By 8:54 a.m., the agency tweeted that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Wintry mix of rain, light snow and ice forecast; flooding reported in Clifton, Great Kills, Eltingville, Richmond Valley, Midland Beach, West Brighton and Travis

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, flooding and high wind are affecting the Friday morning commute while light snow, freezing temperatures and ice could pose hazards during the evening rush hour on Staten Island and throughout New York City. A coastal flood warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Community outraged by lithium-ion battery storage facility proposed for Staten Island neighborhood

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At Our Lady of Pity R.C. Church in Bulls Head, a 9,000-square-foot section of parking lot is generally inactive. Used for overflow parking and sometimes shared by several bordering schools as a port of retreat during fire drills and other emergency evacuations, the space is appropriately obscure, idle and undeveloped. But if a hotly debated approval process is green-lighted and a special zoning permit allowed, the practically unused corner of land would be transformed into a lithium-ion battery storage facility, which will accumulate electrical energy and take pressure off the local grid when it is overly stressed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
