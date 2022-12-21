ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury

Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making significant progress in his recovery from shoulder injury, and he has actually taken the next step in his return to action. Curry has reportedly returned to the weight room and was even able to get some shots up on Saturday morning, an indication that his shoulder problem […] The post Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks

For months, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have been at an impasse. Crowder, who is on the final year of the three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in the 2020 offseason, has lobbied for a contract extension, while the Suns have been hesitant to extend the 32-year old forward, given the uncertainty regarding his […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets

LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice

The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Golden State Warriors: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors’ long-awaited Christmas matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies has lost some luster without Stephen Curry. Rest assured that both sides will be amped for another edition of basketball’s favorite rivalry regardless, ready to prove themselves in a battle between teams who fully believe they have what it takes to win the West come playoff time.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Pelicans’ CJ McCollum issues scary Zion Williamson warning to rest of NBA

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum knows talent when he sees it. The veteran recently dropped a truth bomb on teammate and young superstar Zion Williamson, per Andscape. “You’re starting to see Zion unleashed. I’m not going to say it’s his best form because he’s 22, he’s going to get better. But this is […] The post Pelicans’ CJ McCollum issues scary Zion Williamson warning to rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets

The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Knicks’ Quentin Grimes to face ex-mentor James Harden for first time

This won’t just be Quentin Grimes’ first Christmas Day game as a Knicks starter. It also will be his first chance to go head-to-head against James Harden, who helped him years ago while he was growing up in Houston. Harden, then with the Rockets, showed an interest in Grimes while he was in high school. Harden helped steer Grimes to the University of Houston after he transferred following his freshman year at Kansas. “He was one of the reasons I went to Houston,” Grimes recalled on Saturday after Knicks practice. In the spring of 2019, Grimes was getting evaluated for the NBA draft,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season

The Utah Jazz are one of the most notable overachieving teams of the 2022-23 NBA campaign. Many thought the team would be tanking for generational prospect Victor Wembanyama this season. Instead, the Jazz are winning games. At 18-16, the squad owns the eighth-best record in the Western Conference. One of the reasons for Utah’s surprising […] The post Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game

For the optimists, they’ll read the headline “Luka Doncic Goes God-Mode With 50 points Vs. Rockets” with much enthusiasm. For the pessimists, they’ll likely interpret it as Doncic needing to go all-out to take down the West’s worst team. True enough, the latter one has its merits. While it’s easy to celebrate Doncic’s historic outing–a […] The post 1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Dillon Brooks’ savage Devin Booker trash talk makes Grizzlies-Suns must watch

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns have been two of the top teams in the Western Conference the past couple of seasons and it appears they may have a bit of a rivalry brewing. On Wednesday, the Grizzlies gave the Suns a beatdown. They were up 39-20 after the first quarter and cruised to […] The post Dillon Brooks’ savage Devin Booker trash talk makes Grizzlies-Suns must watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
