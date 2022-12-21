Read full article on original website
Winter storm cancels flights, closes schools in Canada
TORONTO (AP) — A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec on Friday caused widespread flight cancellations and school closures, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers on Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event. Environment Canada predicted strong winds,...
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending “bomb cyclone” that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cold Christmas Day
It was a frigid Christmas Eve. The second coldest ever, in fact, and our low of 7 degrees Saturday morning was the coldest temperature since 2019.Overnight, the wind will not be as strong, but it will still be very cold. Our forecast low is 12 degrees. The wind chill will range between 0 and 5 degrees.Christmas Day looks to be sunny and cold once again, though the wind will be less intense than Saturday, with gusts only reaching 25 mph.Our forecast high of 27 will feel balmy after the bitter chill. Wind chill values will rise as well, ranging between 0 and 10 degrees. Sunday night will be clear and cold with a low of 19.
Mild Christmas Day with weak front Christmas night into Monday
DENVER(CBS)- Merry Christmas! We are looking at a mild holiday this year with an approaching cold front for later tonight into Monday morning.Skies across eastern Colorado and Denver will start out clear to partly cloudy with increasing clouds by afternoon. Some of the northern mountains may start to see a few snow showers in the afternoon after a partly cloudy start to the day.Temperatures will be mild over the eastern half of the state for Sunday. With highs in the 40s and 50s. Mountains will be in the 20s and 30s with 40s on the western slope.A weak cold front will push thru the region Christmas night into Monday morning. There will be a few inches of snow in the northern and central mountains with a few overnight rain showers and snow showers from Denver over the northeastern plains overnight Sunday.This system will have little to no accumulation over the east. With about 1 to 3 inches possible in the mountains thru early Monday morning.Tuesday will be warm and dry with 50s and 60s expected around the Denver metro area.
More migrants dropped outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
Water pressure 'fluctuating' in Jackson amid frigid weather
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The water system in Jackson, Mississippi, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing “fluctuating” pressure impacting residents on Saturday amid frigid temperatures, officials said. Some neighborhoods in Jackson had low water pressure and residents said they had no water pressure on Christmas Eve. As the temperature remained below freezing, production slowed at one of the city’s water treatment plants while officials worked to correct the pressure drop they believed was caused by leaks and water line breaks. City spokesperson Melissa Payne said the decreasing temperature was contributing to an increasing number of breaks. “Our crews are out, right now, working to repair those leaks and line breaks. Despite the challenges, both plants are still producing,” Payne said in a statement.
