the university of hawai'i system

Student speaker encourages graduates to embrace challenges

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Mid-Year Commencement Ceremony—held December 17, at the Stan Sheriff Center—featured student speaker Dannielle A. Farrall. An estimated 860 students participated in the commencement ceremony. Farrall, also known as Dannie Farrall, received her Master’s Degree of Linguistics, in the Language...
HONOLULU, HI
Flying Magazine

Museum Spotlight: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is a not-for-profit museum that focused on the attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the U.S. into World War II. [Credit: Stephen Yeates Photography]. We all have our favorite aircraft—even the people who are charged with caring for them at the aviation museums across the...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH West Oʻahu solar project to help campuses reach net-zero energy

AES’ West Oʻahu Solar project located on approximately 66 acres of lands at the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu – Mauka, will be a 12.5 megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) facility with 50 megawatts per hour of battery energy storage, which enables clean energy generated to be used when it’s needed. This project will help UH reach its energy and sustainability goals while providing a new revenue stream to support higher education.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hear from conservationists who go to the extreme to protect Hawaiʻi's native plants

A typical day for botanist Ane Bakutis involves finding endangered plants, collecting seeds, and of course, rappelling off some of the tallest sea cliffs in the world. “I've been in some really hairy situations where I've had to ask myself, is this really worth it to save a species, to save the biodiversity of Hawaiʻi?” said Bakutis.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Busy year for FBI Honolulu as they seek another successful year in 2023

The Honolulu Division of the FBI encompasses the entire state of Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and American Samoa. The geographical region is one of, if not the largest, areas of responsibility in the FBI. Over the last year, we’ve seen great success spearheaded by the dedicated professionals who make up our workforce. This includes our task […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Navy report says removing Red Hill tanks after defueling is dangerous, costly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is fighting back against removing tanks from its Red Hill fuel facility after a new report claimed the process will be too dangerous and expensive. New analysis submitted to the Department of Health recommends not removing the underground tanks. Potential options for Red Hill were...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village

Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
EWA BEACH, HI

