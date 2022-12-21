Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
College student from Maui awarded scholarship for Native Hawaiians studying STEM
Maui’s Bryan Pontanilla was recognized as one of eight Paubox Kahikina STEM Scholarship recipients at a luncheon Wednesday in Honolulu. Pontanilla is a graduate of Maui High School and is now attending Portland State University majoring in architecture. He was selected as one of eight Native Hawaiians studying STEM...
the university of hawai'i system
Student speaker encourages graduates to embrace challenges
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Mid-Year Commencement Ceremony—held December 17, at the Stan Sheriff Center—featured student speaker Dannielle A. Farrall. An estimated 860 students participated in the commencement ceremony. Farrall, also known as Dannie Farrall, received her Master’s Degree of Linguistics, in the Language...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. Students at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School were awarded $25,000 from American Savings Bank to grow the “The Scrappahz Union.”. Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
Flying Magazine
Museum Spotlight: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is a not-for-profit museum that focused on the attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the U.S. into World War II. [Credit: Stephen Yeates Photography]. We all have our favorite aircraft—even the people who are charged with caring for them at the aviation museums across the...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Life isn't so 'ruff:' Honolulu ranks in top 10 for best cities to own a dog
Honolulu was ranked 9th for best cities to be a dog owner, according to a recent study by U.S. News and World Report. The report listed Portland, Oregon as the best place. Walkability, available veterinary services and weather were some of the factors accounted for in the national ranking. The...
Hawaii advances to Diamond Head Classic finals for first time in program history after prevailing over Washington State
Hawaii advanced to the Diamond Head Classic finals for the first time in program history.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local homesharing organization offers solutions to high housing costs, social isolation
Homesharing Hawaiʻi is hoping to help solve the housing crunch and build community, one home at a time. The nonprofit matches individuals seeking a home with people who have a home to share. It believes homesharing is a way not only to address the high cost of housing, but...
the university of hawai'i system
UH West Oʻahu solar project to help campuses reach net-zero energy
AES’ West Oʻahu Solar project located on approximately 66 acres of lands at the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu – Mauka, will be a 12.5 megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) facility with 50 megawatts per hour of battery energy storage, which enables clean energy generated to be used when it’s needed. This project will help UH reach its energy and sustainability goals while providing a new revenue stream to support higher education.
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hear from conservationists who go to the extreme to protect Hawaiʻi's native plants
A typical day for botanist Ane Bakutis involves finding endangered plants, collecting seeds, and of course, rappelling off some of the tallest sea cliffs in the world. “I've been in some really hairy situations where I've had to ask myself, is this really worth it to save a species, to save the biodiversity of Hawaiʻi?” said Bakutis.
Busy year for FBI Honolulu as they seek another successful year in 2023
The Honolulu Division of the FBI encompasses the entire state of Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and American Samoa. The geographical region is one of, if not the largest, areas of responsibility in the FBI. Over the last year, we’ve seen great success spearheaded by the dedicated professionals who make up our workforce. This includes our task […]
KITV.com
Winter Storm's Impact on Flights around the U.S.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A massive winter storm is sweeping across the mainland. How will it impact your travel?. See the live Flight Tracker here, including routes to and from Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy report says removing Red Hill tanks after defueling is dangerous, costly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is fighting back against removing tanks from its Red Hill fuel facility after a new report claimed the process will be too dangerous and expensive. New analysis submitted to the Department of Health recommends not removing the underground tanks. Potential options for Red Hill were...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash off Maui
Passenger tells of experience on turbulent flight from PHX
A passenger from the Phoenix flight in which several passengers were injured due to turbulence said that the flight had been smooth, until the announcement on final approach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD administrations of opioid overdose antidote soar amid fentanyl’s rise on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past six months, Honolulu police have administered more Narcan than all the other police departments in Hawaii combined, new data shows. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Footage from police body worn cameras underscore the power of the antidote. In one...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village
Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
