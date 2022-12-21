Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified
MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
abcnews4.com
Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
southgatv.com
Crisp County Traffic Accident on Thursday Night
CORDELE, GA – A Crisp County resident died at the scene of a traffic accident on Thursday night. According to Georgia State Patrol Post 30, 78-Year-Old Wilma Martin of Crisp County was traveling east on South Cedar Creek driving a Toyota 4-Runner when she attempted to stop and proceeded into the intersection of South Coney Road into the path of a 2007 international box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst. the truck hit the 4-Runner in the driver’s front side.
WMAZ
Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the 5000 block of Eisenhower Parkway Monday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 11:15 p.m., a man was hit by a truck that was traveling west on Eisenhower.
southgatv.com
GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County
Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
valdostatoday.com
GSP multi-county pursuit ends with suspect in custody
ATLANTA – A Georgia State Patrol vehicle pursuit through multiple counties ended with the suspect in custody. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 11:00 a.m., a Trooper from Post 15 Perry attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard, in Houston County. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the Trooper, initiating a vehicle pursuit. The driver turned into a business and fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver carjacked a motorist and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The driver traveled onto Interstate 75 North and continued to flee from the Trooper. The driver fled into Bibb County where he ultimately crashed on US 41 near GA 247. The driver was taken into custody by Troopers and Deputies from the Bibb, Houston, and Peach County Sheriff’s Offices. During the incident, there were shots fired from the suspect and subsequent shots fired by the Trooper. No injuries were reported.
41nbc.com
Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police investigating after two people were shot Wednesday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in the hospital and Warner Robins Officers are investigating following reports of a person shot on Kevin Court. In a press release from Warner Robins PD, officers state that they responded to the scene at Kevin Court on Wednesday and found a man who had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated and officers say that he was responsive with medical personnel on the scene.
GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large
The GBI on Tuesday opened separate investigations into two incidents in middle Georgia during which law enforcement officers shot at allegedly armed suspects, one of whom remains at large, the agency said Wednesday.
wgxa.tv
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Macon's Full House Tavern
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside a Macon business. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis was arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls. Investigators say Bulls was shot to death outside Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12, 2022.
wgxa.tv
Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
Wilkinson County deputies capture suspect in officer-involved shooting
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office has captured the man who escaped following an officer-involved shooting. According to a Facebook post on the Milledgeville Police Department page, Christopher Ford was arrested Wednesday evening. No other information was given. The GBI says at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
Church in Monroe County opens doors as warming center
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — With temperatures in the teens for Christmas eve weekend, several counties have set up warming centers to help people stay warm in the frigid temperatures. Living Word Community Church gave residents of Monroe County a place to warm up over the weekend. Located at 1278...
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting at Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man at a Macon restaurant. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis in the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls at the Full House Tavern on December 12. Investigators identified...
'Ready to face the future': Bibb County Sheriff David Davis celebrates beating cancer
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced Wednesday that he has beaten cancer. The sheriff was diagnosed with leukemia in February. 13WMAZ spoke with the sheriff Wednesday night, and he shared a message to folks navigating the same diagnosis. "I can't say enough about the outpouring of...
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run on Pio Nono Avenue
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they're looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Pio Nono Avenue and fled the scene Sunday evening. Deputies say around 7:18 p.m. Sunday, a man was walking in the 300 block of Pio Nono Avenue when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 2