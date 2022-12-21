ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Five highlights from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Congress just passed

Congress this week unveiled and swiftly passed a sprawling $1.7 trillion omnibus package to fund the government through September 2023. The Senate passed the measure on Thursday in a 68-29 vote and the House on Friday passed it 225-201-1. It now heads to the White House, where President Biden is expected to approve the funding […]
KFOR

Jan. 6 committee releases final report

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released its highly anticipated final report Thursday night, capping off the panel’s year-and-a-half-long probe. The report, which spans 845 pages, was made public three days after the committee held its final meeting and unveiled several criminal...
KFOR

Senate strikes deal on how to advance spending agreement

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) proposed amendment would keep Title 42 in place. We regret the error. The Senate on Thursday struck a deal to advance to final passage the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that will fund the government through the end of fiscal 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Russia Ukraine news – live: Air raid alerts siren across Kyiv on Christmas morning

Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Christmas morning, officials have said.According to unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports, the alert may have been declared after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.The festive season was brought in with more tragedy this weekend as at least 10 people were killed and 58 injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in...
The Guardian

‘A second front’: fight to save cave complexes from developers in Ukraine

Dmytro Perov was at his day job, analysing planning applications for Kyiv city council, when he saw a familiar address – the derelict house in central Kyiv built by his family in the late 1800s that was confiscated by the Bolsheviks. The owners of the site now wanted to build on it and had made the unlikely claim that their office was based at the house, which Perov knew had no roof and collapsed walls.
KFOR

Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors

New transcripts of closed-door testimony to the Jan. 6 House committee show Donald Trump and his allies had a direct hand in the Nevada Republican Party’s scheme to send a phony electoral certificate to Congress in 2020 in a last-ditch attempt to keep the former president in power.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy