Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv condemns Kherson strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Some Ukrainians move Christmas to detach again from Russia
BOBRYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church.
Five highlights from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Congress just passed
Congress this week unveiled and swiftly passed a sprawling $1.7 trillion omnibus package to fund the government through September 2023. The Senate passed the measure on Thursday in a 68-29 vote and the House on Friday passed it 225-201-1. It now heads to the White House, where President Biden is expected to approve the funding […]
Former Senator Barbara Boxer on state of politics in America
(Inside California Politics) — Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer joined Inside California Politics to discuss a number of topics, including the signing of the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’, former President Trump, and whether President Biden should seek reelection in 2024.
KFOR
Jan. 6 committee releases final report
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released its highly anticipated final report Thursday night, capping off the panel’s year-and-a-half-long probe. The report, which spans 845 pages, was made public three days after the committee held its final meeting and unveiled several criminal...
KFOR
Senate strikes deal on how to advance spending agreement
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) proposed amendment would keep Title 42 in place. We regret the error. The Senate on Thursday struck a deal to advance to final passage the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that will fund the government through the end of fiscal 2023.
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
Russia Ukraine news – live: Air raid alerts siren across Kyiv on Christmas morning
Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Christmas morning, officials have said.According to unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports, the alert may have been declared after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.The festive season was brought in with more tragedy this weekend as at least 10 people were killed and 58 injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in...
Wire, Levinson analyze January 6th Committee’s referral of criminal charges against Trump
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times staff writer Sarah D. Wire, and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson join Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the January 6th Committee’s final hearing and the criminal referrals made against former President Donald Trump.
US slams Taliban for women's NGO jobs ban in Afghanistan
The U.S. has condemned the Taliban for ordering non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women
‘A second front’: fight to save cave complexes from developers in Ukraine
Dmytro Perov was at his day job, analysing planning applications for Kyiv city council, when he saw a familiar address – the derelict house in central Kyiv built by his family in the late 1800s that was confiscated by the Bolsheviks. The owners of the site now wanted to build on it and had made the unlikely claim that their office was based at the house, which Perov knew had no roof and collapsed walls.
IRS mandatory presidential audit policy under spotlight
A congressional panel found the agency failed to perform the mandatory inspection of Donald Trump's returns until Congress pressed for information about the process.
Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors
New transcripts of closed-door testimony to the Jan. 6 House committee show Donald Trump and his allies had a direct hand in the Nevada Republican Party’s scheme to send a phony electoral certificate to Congress in 2020 in a last-ditch attempt to keep the former president in power.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
Comments / 0