House Republicans are suggesting a top-to-bottom investigation of the FBI ahead of the party retaking the lower chamber of Congress in January. The move comes amid growing accusations against the agency, specifically of being politicized and corrupt. Incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) is the most recent prominent GOP lawmaker to back the idea of investigating the agency in the same style as the Church Committee in the Senate, which exposed abuses by both the FBI and CIA in the 1970s, according to Just the News.

14 HOURS AGO