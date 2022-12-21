Read full article on original website
Senator demands investigation into secret FBI gun confiscations after Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican senator is calling for an investigation into the FBI, Secret Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for secretly coordinating to strip U.S. citizens of their rights to own, use, or even buy firearms. The Washington Examiner reported on Dec. 13 that the three federal agencies...
Once again, only Rand Paul seems concerned with stopping the government's reckless spending
America's government and spending unnecessarily go together like peas and carrots. It's a costly problem that has significantly increased the national debt and contributed to the country's record-breaking inflation. This year's omnibus bill only exacerbates this problem. Ever the fiscal hawk, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once again looked to curb government spending and warned of the problems to come if nothing changed. Over the last two days, he introduced legislation to limit spending and also released his 2022 Festivus Report.
Revealed: The 18 Senate Republicans who ignored McCarthy’s omnibus threat
Eighteen Republican senators voted for the omnibus spending bill on Thursday, defying a threat by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to tank the legislation next year of any senator who supported the $1.7 trillion spending bill. Hard-line Republicans in the House sent a letter to their Senate counterparts on...
'Forgotten Jan. 6?’: Pelosi slams McCarthy's 'most shameful act' comment on omnibus
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pushed back on Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) claim that the omnibus spending bill was “one of the most shameful acts,” inquiring if he’d forgotten about the Capitol riot in 2021. “This will probably be my last speech as speaker of...
All eyes on Chief Justice Roberts as Title 42 border policy hangs by a thread
All eyes are on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after he became the final blockade against the end of the Title 42 immigration policy following the deadline passing for its termination on Wednesday. The Trump-era pandemic policy, which has deterred nearly 2.5 million immigrants since the Centers for Disease...
How many Philadelphians must be killed before the city stops voting for Democrats?
Philadelphia was founded in 1682. Before 2021, in the 339 years of its existence, the city had only reached 500 homicides in one year: 1990. It wasn’t until the election (and the inexplicable reelection) of the left-wing, Democratic, Soros-funded District Attorney Larry Krasner that the city would see such violence and bloodshed again.
'DeSantis Democrats': Why blue voters are switching to red in Florida
"DeSantis Democrats" may have been central to the overwhelming reelection last month of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). He won several Democratic-leaning areas, including Miami-Dade County. Voters who have not considered voting Republican before flipped to DeSantis in 2022, according to a report from the Free Press. Voters cited in the...
Soros's son paid to legalize hard drugs. Why was he welcome at Biden state dinner?
So, did you hear the one about presidential son Hunter Biden, George Soros’s son, a heroin epidemic in Oregon, and the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron?. It’s not a joke. It’s just a weird sort of political “connect the dots” exercise, largely but not entirely...
What can the House do about George Santos?
After reports that incoming Rep. George Santos (R-NY) did not attend the college he claims, does not have the Jewish ancestry he claims, and may have even been married to a woman despite claiming to be gay, incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is now questioning whether he should be allowed in Congress.
Huge $1.7 trillion omnibus spending pill passes the House despite revolt from Republicans
The House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus that will fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year. The spending bill cleared the lower chamber in a 226-201 vote on Friday, with just 9 Republicans joining Democrats to back the legislation, with one Democrat voting present. It will now head to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.
Is Joe Biden the worst thing for human rights since Henry Kissinger?
Last week’s U.S.-African Leaders Summit was the culmination of months of hard work by diplomats at the State Department and National Security Council. It all went out the window with a single photograph : President Joe Biden watching the World Cup with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Liberian President George Weah, and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
Jan. 6 final report: Trump deflects and pins blame on Nancy Pelosi
Former President Donald Trump slammed the Jan. 6 select committee’s final report, with the former commander in chief attempting to cast blame on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the deadly siege on the Capitol. Trump reiterated his allegation that the investigation into the attack, during which pro-Trump protesters breached...
US slams Taliban for women's NGO jobs ban in Afghanistan
The U.S. has condemned the Taliban for ordering non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women
Time to end bad Medicaid policies
Lawmakers in Congress have unveiled their year-end omnibus $1.7 trillion spending bill. They're hoping to pass it by the end of the week. The draft text comes after weeks of wrangling over how to fund certain COVID-era healthcare policies after July, when the public health emergency is finally expected to expire.
House Republicans suggest investigation into FBI in vein of 1970s Church Committee
House Republicans are suggesting a top-to-bottom investigation of the FBI ahead of the party retaking the lower chamber of Congress in January. The move comes amid growing accusations against the agency, specifically of being politicized and corrupt. Incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) is the most recent prominent GOP lawmaker to back the idea of investigating the agency in the same style as the Church Committee in the Senate, which exposed abuses by both the FBI and CIA in the 1970s, according to Just the News.
WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calls Biden ‘inconsistent’ on Title 42
The Biden administration has maintained that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but the rush to end Title 42 shows how “inconsistent” their claims are, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR). Hutchinson said President Joe Biden has a “separate agenda” and is not merely trying to manage the...
Zelensky speech: Four key moments from Ukrainian leader's address to Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a special joint session of Congress Wednesday evening with a captivating speech. The approximately 23-minute speech from Zelensky was delivered in English, as opposed to his virtual address in March, which was spoken in Ukrainian and translated through an interpreter. During the speech, Zelensky had several key moments — here are the top four.
Here are the states most likely to pass abortion restrictions in 2023
Several state legislatures appear poised to consider new abortion restrictions next year, potentially adding to the dozen-plus states that have already adopted new restrictions since the Supreme Court said in June that there is no constitutional right to abortion. State lawmakers in Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, and Florida have signaled...
WATCH LIVE: Senate votes on $1.7 trillion omnibus ahead of Friday deadline
The Senate is voting to pass a $1.7 trillion spending bill that would fund the government into September next year, moving Congress one step closer to averting a government shutdown. Washington has until Friday at midnight to pass and sign into law a funding bill, with the sprint made more...
Taliban bars women from working in human rights organizations in crackdown
The Taliban have ordered all nongovernmental organizations to stop all female volunteers from coming to work, marking another backstep in the group's 2021 pledge to uphold women's rights. The order was given by the Ministry of Economy in a letter to all local and international NGOs. The order claims that...
