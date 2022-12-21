ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU bans TikTok and updates policy on campus

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 4 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The University of Oklahoma has become another campus following Governor Stitt’s executive order banning TikTok and updating its policy.

According to an email sent by David Horton, Chief Information Officer; all employees and students will no longer be granted access to the TikTok application or website on University-owned or operated devices, including OU wired and wireless networks effective immediately

University-administered TikTok accounts must now be deleted and alternate social media platforms utilized in their place.

The Executive Order by Governor Stitt, cites ongoing national and cybersecurity concerns with the TikTok application.

On Tuesday KFOR news received a official response from TikTok spokesperson Jamal Brown saying, “We’re disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok. TikTok is loved by millions of Americans, and it is unfortunate that the many state agencies, offices, universities, student groups, and sports teams in those states will no longer be able to use TikTok to build communities and share information.

We are continuing to work with the federal government to finalize a solution that will meaningfully address any security concerns that have been raised at the federal and state level. These plans have been developed under the oversight of our country’s top national security agencies—plans that we are well underway in implementing—to further secure our platform in the United States, and we will continue to brief lawmakers on them.”

