San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 23-25 – Christmas Edition
(For a full list of theme parks, ice skating and other holiday activities available through the end of the season, please see Holidays in San Diego.) You may have loved ones in town and home and hearth is great, but this is San Diego. There’s no bomb cyclone lying in wait for us, so get out there and enjoy the holiday. Many shows and outdoor seasonal activities continue this San Diego weekend (and even through year’s end), so there’s still time to make merry.
KPBS
San Diego students send festive cheer to orphaned kids in Mexico
Del Mar Hills Academy Spanish teacher Andrew Burke is leading a Christmas project he hopes will teach his sixth grade students empathy: They are writing Christmas cards in Spanish to orphaned children in Baja California, Mexico. "I think one of the coolest things about world languages as a subject is...
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both...
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
Flight cancellations, delays leave some San Diego travelers concerned
On one of the busiest travels days of the holiday season, some flights at San Diego International Airport were canceled or delayed due to a powerful storm that is impacting most of the country.
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
KPBS
Cancellations, delays confront travelers at San Diego Airport
The holiday weekend travel rush continued as a brutal winter storm bashed most of the country, while San Diego enjoyed warmer than usual temperatures and sunny skies. San Diego International Airport remained the crossroads for travelers coming and going on domestic and international flights. Travelers in both airport terminals scoured...
daytrippen.com
Silver Strand State Beach San Diego Beach Camping
Silver Strand State Beach is located on the sand strip separating San Diego Bay from the Pacific Ocean. Silver Strand is San Diego’s most popular place for beach camping. Silver Strand gives you the feeling of a remote location while being only a few miles away from the city.
tourcounsel.com
Las Americas Premium Outlet | Outlet mall in San Diego, California
Las Americas Premium Outlet is one of the favorite destinations for Mexicans to buy cheap in the USA due to its good prices and its proximity to the border with Tijuana. As in most of the outlets in the United States, its design is outdoors, but with the good weather that prevails all year in San Diego, you will not have a problem for that. You will find the best fashion stores in this outlet in San Diego, for example The North Face, Victoria's Secret, Adidas, Michael Kors or even the Disney Outlet. If you get hungry they have a fast food area as well as IHOP and McDonald's restaurants at the entrance. And it's not just those stores, since very close you can find a Ross, one of the stores with the best discounts on clothing in the United States, plus TJ Maxx.
San Diego Humane Society pauses dog intake over CDV concerns
The San Diego Humane Society will be temporarily suspending the intake of owner-surrendered dogs at their shelters, the nonprofit organization announced Wednesday.
thevistapress.com
Vista Pop Warner Coach & Family Need Help
Vista, CA- December 18, 2022 at around 4pm the Christmas tree caught fire and took most of our personal belongings and presents along with half of our home with it. Preparing for the holidays has left us extremely unprepared for something of this nature financially. It’s estimated to take up to 6 months to finish repairs on our house. This has left my mother and 3 sisters, as well as my wife and two sons and brother displaced.
Pedestrian hit by train in Old Town; COASTER temporarily halted
A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
wasteadvantagemag.com
San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings
The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Julian, California
The town of Julian is located in San Diego County, California. Julian presents visitors with numerous opportunities to enjoy scenic, natural surroundings. The looming San Diego skyline can be seen from many points in the small town, and this gorgeous view is only one of many reasons to venture here. With year-round sunshine, nearby trails, and friendly locals, there’s no shortage of reasons to visit.
sandiegomagazine.com
Expanding Emergency Care at Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista
Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista, has one of the most in-demand emergency departments in San Diego County. From October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, Scripps Mercy Hospital, Chula Vista, saw an increase of roughly 300 patients a month compared to the previous year. And the need for emergency care in the bustling South Bay shows no signs of slowing down. Philanthropists have taken notice and are heeding the call to help Scripps Mercy, Chula Vista, meet the persistent demand for emergency services. The Henry L. Guenther Foundation has generously donated $300,000 to fund much-needed improvements to the emergency department lobby, nursing station and patient triage rooms. Read more about the donation and Scripps plans for the future here.
Free Christmas tree giveaway on Dec. 22
A one-day-only free Christmas tree give away is happening Tuesday at two locations in San Diego County.
MilitaryTimes
Did Marines really damage a San Diego zoo ride? Here’s what we know
Four Marines were arrested in January for felony vandalism when a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo came to a halt shortly after they shook one of the carts. Sgt. Jacob D. Bauer, Cpl. Brandon G. Cook, Lance Cpl. Brayden S. Posey and Lance Cpl. Marquette A. Williams of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing were arrested Jan. 29 after the zoo’s Skyfari ride was stuck for multiple hours, leaving more than 100 passengers hanging in the air.
Fire at UPS distribution center in Kearny Mesa prompts evacuations
Fire officials responded to a structure fire at a UPS distribution center in Kearny Mesa on Friday morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
NBC San Diego
Thousands Lose Power in San Diego
Workers with San Diego Gas & Electric were able to quickly restore power to several neighborhoods affected by a mid-day power outage. According to the utility, nearly 4,000 customers in the University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights communities were affected by the loss of power, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m. and lasted for approximately one hour.
