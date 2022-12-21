ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 1

Related
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon Equestrian Trails gift wrapping fundraiser is back

With Christmas hours away, you may still be shopping and wrapping. But the elves are out at the Bend River Promenade wrapping gifts for donations to the Oregon Equestrian Trails. The nonprofit was formed in the 1970s and builds and maintains horse, bike and hiking trails on public lands across...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

La Pine home damaged in Christmas Eve fire

A fire early Saturday morning north of La Pine caused significant damage to a home. The blaze was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 56000 block of Gothard Way according to Chief Mike Supkis of the La Pine Rural Fire District. The cause of the fire was traced to...
LA PINE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm forcing blood drive cancellations at time when donations are slow

The winter storm is affecting blood donations in Oregon. The Red Cross on Friday canceled blood drives across the region. One of those was planned for the Bend Factory Stores after issues with the heating system. The cancellations come at a traditionally slow time for donations due to the holidays...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco

The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

75 low-income Bend residents to get electric bike rebates

The City of Bend has won a $150,000 mobility grant from Pacific Power that will fund an electric bike rebate program for residents of low-income households who need transportation. Up to $2,000 per bike will go to 75 qualified households. Applicants will have to be considered low-income and live within...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Community invited to Redmond Fire virtual town hall

Redmond Fire and Rescue is asking the community to join them for a virtual town hall to discuss the services they provide. Here is more from Redmond Fire:. RF&R has contracted with a consultant to provide a Strategic Plan. This study will help to guide the District’s efforts on your behalf for the next five years.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Sisters woman killed in crash on Highway 20

A single vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 20 outside of Sisters. Oregon State Police say a gold Suzuki XL7 was traveling west towards Sisters when the driver lost control...
SISTERS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond PD investigating vehicle-pedestrian collision seeking witnesses

Redmond Police are looking for a driver who may have been a witness to a collision between another vehicle and a pedestrian. The incident happened Wednesday night around 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of SW Black Butte Blvd and SW 9th Street. Police said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and...
REDMOND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy