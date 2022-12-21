Read full article on original website
Oregon Equestrian Trails gift wrapping fundraiser is back
With Christmas hours away, you may still be shopping and wrapping. But the elves are out at the Bend River Promenade wrapping gifts for donations to the Oregon Equestrian Trails. The nonprofit was formed in the 1970s and builds and maintains horse, bike and hiking trails on public lands across...
La Pine home damaged in Christmas Eve fire
A fire early Saturday morning north of La Pine caused significant damage to a home. The blaze was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 56000 block of Gothard Way according to Chief Mike Supkis of the La Pine Rural Fire District. The cause of the fire was traced to...
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Off-grid residents haul their own water
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “This story...
Winter storm forcing blood drive cancellations at time when donations are slow
The winter storm is affecting blood donations in Oregon. The Red Cross on Friday canceled blood drives across the region. One of those was planned for the Bend Factory Stores after issues with the heating system. The cancellations come at a traditionally slow time for donations due to the holidays...
▶️ We found her! Meet the Centennial Logger’s mystery costume designer
There is no doubt you’ve driven by him, looking to see what crazy outfit he’s sporting this year. We’re talking about the Centennial Logger, that piece of roundabout art on SW Reed Market Road that honors history and captures the quirkiness of Bend. But the identity of...
▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco
The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
75 low-income Bend residents to get electric bike rebates
The City of Bend has won a $150,000 mobility grant from Pacific Power that will fund an electric bike rebate program for residents of low-income households who need transportation. Up to $2,000 per bike will go to 75 qualified households. Applicants will have to be considered low-income and live within...
Community invited to Redmond Fire virtual town hall
Redmond Fire and Rescue is asking the community to join them for a virtual town hall to discuss the services they provide. Here is more from Redmond Fire:. RF&R has contracted with a consultant to provide a Strategic Plan. This study will help to guide the District’s efforts on your behalf for the next five years.
▶️ City of Redmond says farewell to departing Redmond mayor, councilors
Wednesday night, the city of Redmond celebrated the service of three elected officials. “This is really the last event we’re going to have, myself as mayor and my spouse as a city councilor,” said the outgoing mayor in the city of Redmond, George Endicott. Endicott served as a...
▶️ DCSO: Illegal marijuana grow op near Sunriver shut down; 3 arrested
The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team shut down an alleged illegal marijuana grow op at a Sunriver-area home, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The operation was allegedly delivering marijuana within Central Oregon. DCSO said the case started due to...
▶️ Sisters woman killed in crash on Highway 20
A single vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 20 outside of Sisters. Oregon State Police say a gold Suzuki XL7 was traveling west towards Sisters when the driver lost control...
▶️ Redmond PD investigating vehicle-pedestrian collision seeking witnesses
Redmond Police are looking for a driver who may have been a witness to a collision between another vehicle and a pedestrian. The incident happened Wednesday night around 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of SW Black Butte Blvd and SW 9th Street. Police said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and...
