KSLTV
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, shooting 2 others inside car
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, was found guilty Thursday on all five charges against him. Jayson Chase, who turns 42 next week, is guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of...
Salt Lake City police recover two handguns and arrest two men after traffic stop
Salt Lake City Police say officers arrested two men for alleged possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia while on a "proactive patrol" in downtown on Wednesday.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
KUTV
Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
Fugitive shot dead after pulling gun on U.S. Marshals in West Valley City
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service
Truck driver arrested following crash that killed sheriff's deputy
eastidahonews.com
Self-proclaimed Utah millionaire sentenced to jail in assault, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A Salt Lake man accused of holding a woman in his house for several weeks, assaulting her on multiple occasions during that time and threatening to kill her family members, has been sentenced to serve 85 days in jail. Ramone Mauricio Martinez, 39,...
Missing South Salt Lake teen located
kslnewsradio.com
Driver of cement truck involved in November fatal crash is arrested
ABC 4
POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
Two women hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Payson, police say
Two women in Payson were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds following an altercation on Thursday, Dec. 22.
UTA reports another driver assaulted in station attack
kslnewsradio.com
UTA bus driver injured after assault at Millcreek Station Tuesday night
ksl.com
Layton police recover large amount of stolen property
LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
UTA bus driver speaks out after assault
Man arrested for allegedly punching officer in face, trying to steal gun
A man was arrested for assaulting two police officers on Tuesday, allegedly punching one in the face and trying to steal multiple officers' guns, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
