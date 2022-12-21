ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City. Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Driver of cement truck involved in November fatal crash is arrested

LEHI, Utah — The driver of a cement truck involved in a November crash in Lehi that took the life of a deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday. Police say Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, was driving an Alta View Concrete Mixer Truck southbound...
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Layton police recover large amount of stolen property

LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

