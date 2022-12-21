ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Closing arguments in Solana Beach stepfather murder trial

VISTA, Calif. — Closing arguments began Monday in the case against a Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather, after finding her nude photos on his computer. Prosecutors in North County court argued Jade Janks, 39, made a plan to drug and suffocate her stepfather, Tom Merriman, 64, after finding the nude photos while cleaning his house in December 2020.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
CBS 8

Pedestrian seriously injured by commuter train in Old Town.

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. The victim, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 4910 Taylor St. at the Old Town Station, according to SDPD Officer David O'Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Solana Beach woman charged with murdering stepdad takes stand

SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather took the witness stand Thursday, testifying in her own defense. Prosecutors allege Jade Janks, 39, killed her stepfather by giving him pills and suffocating him, after finding naked photos of herself on his computer. On the stand,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy