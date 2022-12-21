Read full article on original website
Jury finds Solana Beach woman accused of killing her stepfather guilty of 1st degree murder
VISTA, Calif. — After a little over one day of deliberations, a jury in North County found Jade Janks, 39, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her stepdad after finding nude photos of her on the stepfather's computer. The verdict is the end of a week-plus murder...
Babysitter accused in 3 child molestation cases appears in San Diego court
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway in connection with a series of child molestation cases and investigators are now looking for additional victims, police said Wednesday. The incidents happened between July and December 2022 and involved...
Pursuit suspect crashes into ambulance in Oceanside; all aboard transported to hospital
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Three people aboard an ambulance in Oceanside were transported to hospitals Saturday night after a speeding pursuit suspect struck them. San Diego Sheriff's were called to a home on Casa Bonita Way in the Vista area around 8 p.m. following reports of a disturbance or altercation, according to a Sheriff's Watch Commander on duty.
Closing arguments in Solana Beach stepfather murder trial
VISTA, Calif. — Closing arguments began Monday in the case against a Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather, after finding her nude photos on his computer. Prosecutors in North County court argued Jade Janks, 39, made a plan to drug and suffocate her stepfather, Tom Merriman, 64, after finding the nude photos while cleaning his house in December 2020.
Flight Attendant pleads guilty to fentanyl smuggling attempt at San Diego Airport
SAN DIEGO — An off-duty flight attendant who attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen pleaded guilty to a federal drug possession charge this week. Terese L. White, 41, of Dallas, admitted in a plea...
Pedestrian seriously injured by commuter train in Old Town.
SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. The victim, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 4910 Taylor St. at the Old Town Station, according to SDPD Officer David O'Brien.
'It's been a nightmare to live without him' | Information sought on El Cajon man missing since 1988
SAN DIEGO — Police are asking the public's help for information about a man who went missing in 1988, when he was 19 years old. James Ronald Peters was last seen by his mother on Sept. 2, 1988, according to the El Cajon Police Department. Peters had moved in...
El Cajon moves forward with measure that could penalize motels
EL CAJON, Calif. — Minors booking hotel rooms, causing disruption, drug use and attempted homicides: these are some of the 911 calls El Cajon says first responders are having to deal with daily at motels and hotels. “How come half the hotel and motels in the city seem to...
Man who "intentionally crashed wife's car" chuckles about it, then flees scene in Ocean Beach
SAN DIEGO — A man who told witnesses he stole his wife's car and intentionally crashed it into a light post early Tuesday morning is on the run. San Diego police responded to the intersection of Newport Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 5:36 a.m. following reports that a person crashed into a Chase Bank in the area.
U.S. Border Patrol: 200 asylum seekers dropped off at San Diego transit centers
SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Border Patrol dropped off 200 asylum seekers at El Cajon, Oceanside and City of San Diego transit centers on Friday afternoon. CBS 8 went to the transit center in El Cajon at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and saw dozens of people standing outside in an empty parking lot.
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents and community members of Otay Ranch said they've had enough of the area's crime, violence, and fights involving children and young adults. "My friend's son was the latest victim who was jumped at the mall," said Erykah Garrett. Garrett referred to numerous incidents involving...
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
Former Grossmont High School student says teacher assaulted her in front of her class and the district failed to act
SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old former student at Grossmont High School says school administrators and district officials stripped her of her senior year of high school after allowing a teacher to return to class after she says he sexually assaulted her in front of the class. "Jane" and her...
Ramona home engulfed in flames; person escapes before flames takeover
RAMONA, Calif. — A person was displaced on Christmas Eve after their Ramona home was engulfed in flames. Cal Fire San Diego firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Highland Trails Drive in the Ramona area around 7:42 p.m. following reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived on the...
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road. The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind. They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their...
Solana Beach woman charged with murdering stepdad takes stand
SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather took the witness stand Thursday, testifying in her own defense. Prosecutors allege Jade Janks, 39, killed her stepfather by giving him pills and suffocating him, after finding naked photos of herself on his computer. On the stand,...
Unhoused man arrested for stealing excavator to help man change his tire in Downtown
SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested in Downtown San Diego Sunday morning for stealing an excavator from a construction site in an attempt to help a person change their tire. San Diego police received a call from a construction worker in the 600 block of 10th Avenue in Downtown around 7 a.m. who said a man had stolen an excavator from his construction site.
Horses ‘Ace’ and ‘Maestro’ with volunteer mounted patrol make appearance in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — A pair of four-legged ambassadors were out on patrol for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Monday at the Santee Trolley Square Shopping Mall. Two horses, Ace and Maestro, along with Mounted Patrol volunteers, were spreading holiday cheer to unsuspecting shoppers in the parking lot outside Target.
Motorcyclist killed after failing to slow down approach to Ocean Beach freeway exit
SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after failing to slow down his approach to an Ocean Beach freeway exit. San Diego police and California Highway Patrol were called to Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Nimitz Boulevard around 1 a.m. following reports of a crash. Video from News...
Dozens of puppies who survived car crash now at Helen Woodward Animal Center
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of puppies who survived a car accident in Longview, Texas are now in San Diego. A vehicle carrying 40 Heart of Louisiana Humane Society puppies flipped on its side on Tuesday, December 20 in Longview, Texas after the driver lost control. He crawled out of...
