Lakewood Township, NJ

Patty
3d ago

You have to have a death wish to ride a motorcycle through Lakewood. I drive miles to go around the town. Of course the speeding didn't help!

Shore News Network

Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed

PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

No Injuries Reported In Barnegat Car Fire

BARNEGAT – The morning coffee run was put on hold after a car caught fire in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot. The fire was reported around 10:48 a.m. on December 21 with Barnegat Police and the Barnegat Fire Department on scene to extinguish the flames. The driver, a 66-year-old man, was able to exit his 1987 BMW safely before the fire grew larger.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

People Get Ready, There’s A Train Show Coming

LAKEWOOD – Little did anyone know that when the five founding members of a local hobby club first formed their group in 1987 that it would still be running strong 35 years later. But that’s exactly what happened, and the Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders (OCSMR) recently had their open house Christmas Train Show on Dec. 10 and 11 to demonstrate to the general public just how engaging their hobby can be.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

CAUGHT ON DASHCAM: This quick-thinking driver avoided a more serious accident

The incident happened last night on Brook Road in Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJDOT issues commercial vehicle restrictions on multiple interstate highways beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 9:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 based on the forecast for rapidly falling temperatures that may lead to a flash freeze on wet roadways throughout the state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

Man wanted in 5 murders across 2 states gets 35-year sentence in NJ

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor.Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County prosecutors have said Lannon broke into the victim's East Greenwich home and beat him to death with a hammer.Dabkowski had served as a mentor to Lannon and his twin brother when they were children in the 1980s and involved in a youth program. Lannon told investigators...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
People

Former N.J. Police Officer Convicted of Killing Estranged Wife, Sentenced to Nearly 80 Years in Prison

John Formisano was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Christie Formisano at their home in Jefferson Township, N.J. A former veteran New Jersey police officer will spend 79 years behind bars for the slaying of his estranged wife. According to a Morris County Prosecutor's Office news release, John Formisano was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Christie Formisano at their home in Jefferson Township, N.J., about 45 miles outside of New York City. The former couple was separated and living apart at the...
NEW JERSEY STATE

