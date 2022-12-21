Losing candidate calls for ethics probe of New York Rep.-elect George Santos over fake résumé reports

Read full article on original website
Related
Wire, Levinson analyze January 6th Committee’s referral of criminal charges against Trump
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times staff writer Sarah D. Wire, and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson join Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the January 6th Committee’s final hearing and the criminal referrals made against former President Donald Trump.
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Immigration, Musk, Trump, kindness top topics this week
I have a lot of ideas. Sometimes I’m the master of the obvious, and others have thought and written about the same thing. Sometimes, I come up with a good one. I think the following represents a good one. I raise ideas with our legislators, and I receive responses,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of covid-19 vaccines
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the covid-19 vaccines, the court announced Thursday. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, earlier this month...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gary Franks: A Trojan horse at our border?
Could America be engaged in a Trojan horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it?. Many have said that politics is not rocket science. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first reelection bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber.
Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?
The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Brittney Griner's release will aid Democrats
Brittney Griner is a very lucky person. Other Russian prisoners are not so lucky. President Biden has messed up this country. He and the Democrats need an edge in future elections. Bringing Griner home may do that. In return, we gave them a notorious illegal arms dealer. How many thousands...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Mr. President, take action on gun violence
President Jimmy Carter tried to get the hostages out of Iran from 1979 to 1981. If you’re sincere, President Biden, about stopping gun violence in America, I’m advising you that every public building — stores, schools — and even homes should have metal detectors at all entrances to detect guns. How would you feel, Mr. President, if you were father to the victims of the recent Walmart shooting?
