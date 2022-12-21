ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Losing candidate calls for ethics probe of New York Rep.-elect George Santos over fake résumé reports

By New York Daily News
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of covid-19 vaccines

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the covid-19 vaccines, the court announced Thursday. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, earlier this month...
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gary Franks: A Trojan horse at our border?

Could America be engaged in a Trojan horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it?. Many have said that politics is not rocket science. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first reelection bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber.
The Guardian

Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?

The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Brittney Griner's release will aid Democrats

Brittney Griner is a very lucky person. Other Russian prisoners are not so lucky. President Biden has messed up this country. He and the Democrats need an edge in future elections. Bringing Griner home may do that. In return, we gave them a notorious illegal arms dealer. How many thousands...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Mr. President, take action on gun violence

President Jimmy Carter tried to get the hostages out of Iran from 1979 to 1981. If you’re sincere, President Biden, about stopping gun violence in America, I’m advising you that every public building — stores, schools — and even homes should have metal detectors at all entrances to detect guns. How would you feel, Mr. President, if you were father to the victims of the recent Walmart shooting?

Comments / 0

Community Policy