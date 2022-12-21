How to keep your pipes warm through cold temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash. — The last thing you want to do before Christmas is deal with burst pipes because of cold temperatures. It’s important to know what to do before it’s too late.

Experts say one easy thing you can do to prevent damage is to cover your faucet with insulation.

“Get some faucet covers for cold temperatures expected for the next couple of nights,” said Donald Swanson, who was shopping at Miller’s Hardware.

Mark Sehmale, manager of Miller’s Hardware, says he sees more people coming in during the cold.

“When it’s sunny and cold, doesn’t do much for us, but when it’s snowing and getting really really cold, the business tends to pick up,” Sehmale said.

The Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners, or SNAP, helps people who are vulnerable to cold temperatures in the community.

“It seems like every year, a big winter storm, we get more messages from clients saying hey, followed by things happened to my house,” said Nicole Bishop, spokesperson for SNAP.

SNAP says it’s important to plug all areas if your home that may be exposed to cold air.

“Sealing in doors and windows with towels and blankets, same with pipes just wrapping them in something like a blanket or a towel can go long way in doing so is better than leaving them exposed,” Bishop said.

Homeowners can seal off these exposed areas with anything that is lying around the house.

“You will want to keep your water-shut off accessible and also be sure to drip your faucet. I know that can get a little bit expensive to do, but it will keep your pipe from freezing and bursting, causing more expensive problems later on,” Bishop said.

Also, make sure to inspect your attic insulation to make sure it’s not blocking attic vents, which can stop warm air from melting the snow on the roof.

And always leave the heat on in your home, set to no lower than 55 degrees.

SNAP says energy conservation educators are available to go over specific situations with homeowners if needed. You can learn more here .

