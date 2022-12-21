Read full article on original website
Inventor of the UK’s ‘true national dish’ dies at 77
With its chunks of spiced chicken surrounded by a rich tomato and yogurt-based sauce, chicken tikka masala is one of the UK’s most beloved dishes. Now, the man who is widely credited with inventing it has died at age 77, his restaurant has announced. Ali Ahmed Aslam was widely...
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa returns to Europe with Salernitana
SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is going back to Europe after signing a contract with Serie A club Salernitana following a solid performance at his fifth World Cup. The southern team says Ochoa has signed a deal through the end of the season with an option for an extension. The 37-year-old Ochoa had been playing for America in Mexico. He previously played for Ajaccio, Malaga, Granada and Standard Liege in Europe. Ochoa blocked a penalty from Robert Lewandowski to preserve a 0-0 draw with Poland in Mexico’s World Cup opener last month.
QAnon members in Japan sentenced for breaking into Covid vaccination centers
Several members of a QAnon group in Japan were sentenced by a Tokyo court on Thursday for breaking into multiple Covid vaccination centers, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi. The five defendants were members of YamatoQ, an offshoot of the larger QAnon conspiracy theory that originated in the United States...
French serial killer Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj released from Nepali jail
Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer who inspired the award-nominated TV series “The Serpent,” walked free from a Nepali prison Friday. “Sobhraj has been released from the jail. He has been handed over to the immigration department. The officials at the immigration department informed us that he would be deported to France soon, as early as today,” Ishwari Prasad Pandey, an official at Nepal Central prison told CNN.
