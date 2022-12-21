SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is going back to Europe after signing a contract with Serie A club Salernitana following a solid performance at his fifth World Cup. The southern team says Ochoa has signed a deal through the end of the season with an option for an extension. The 37-year-old Ochoa had been playing for America in Mexico. He previously played for Ajaccio, Malaga, Granada and Standard Liege in Europe. Ochoa blocked a penalty from Robert Lewandowski to preserve a 0-0 draw with Poland in Mexico’s World Cup opener last month.

1 DAY AGO