Wayland, MI

townbroadcast.com

Wayland boys begin hoops season unbeaten in 4 tries

The Wayland boys’ varsity basketball team will take a 4-0 overall season record into the Christmas break before resuming the season Jan. 3. The Wildcats captured their fourth straight victory Thursday afternoon with an 82-50 decision over visiting Tri-County. The game was played at 3 p.m. because of the threat of inclement weather, giving their guests a chance to go home up north before the blizzard arrived.
WAYLAND, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Lowell Student Named USA National Miss Michigan Teen

Sports have surrounded Abigail German her whole life. She has three athletic sisters and a dad who officiates football games and coaches the Lowell varsity track team. But the Lowell High School senior has never enjoyed sports the way the rest of her family does. That meant Abigail needed to...
LOWELL, MI
townbroadcast.com

‘Christmas Week Storm’ wreaks havoc on U.S.-131

Though WOOD-TV meteorologist Bill Steffen claimed the Blizzard of 2022 was no match for the intensity of the one in 1978, the “Christmas Week Storm” certainly caused a lot of trouble. There were several closures along the U.S.-131 expressway south of Grand Rapids from the 84th Street exit...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes It’s True: We did better on blizzard than with Covid

Because of the “Christmas Week Blizzard,” there have been comparisons made between it and the almost iconic Blizzard of 1978 that I and many others endured almost 45 years ago. As the picture above asked, “Where you in the Blizzard of ’78?”. Well, I was living...
ALBION, MI

