The Wayland boys’ varsity basketball team will take a 4-0 overall season record into the Christmas break before resuming the season Jan. 3. The Wildcats captured their fourth straight victory Thursday afternoon with an 82-50 decision over visiting Tri-County. The game was played at 3 p.m. because of the threat of inclement weather, giving their guests a chance to go home up north before the blizzard arrived.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO