KSBW.com
Santa Cruz names new chief people officer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker announced Thursday that Sara DeLeon will be the City's new Chief People Officer starting on Jan. 16, 2023. The re-imagined chief people officer (human resources director) oversees the Human Resources Department, which provides leadership and operational support to the city's 13 departments.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Operation Santa Claus returns to Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Santa Claus flew into Salinas Valley again this year and, with the help of his volunteer elves, delivered toys and pozole meal kits to more than 2,000 residents from South Monterey County. The 2022 Operation Santa Claus event was brought to local families by Monterey County...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield Police awarded grant for anti-tobacco campaign
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department has been awarded $56,155 from the Department of Justice Tobacco Grant Program, which will be used for enforcement and education of illegal sales of tobacco to minors. As part of the grant, students at Greenfield High School will work closely with the police department...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Holiday events spread cheer around Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Holiday events have been plentiful throughout the Salinas Valley this month, bringing some much-needed cheer to hundreds of local families. City of Greenfield had a successful turnout for its 2022 Holiday Celebration at Village Green Park on Dec. 9. The annual event featured a parade, tree-lighting ceremony, live entertainment and fun activities that included making s’mores and playing with a snow machine at Village Green Park.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Monterey County appoints new County Administrative Officer
MONTEREY COUNTY — Sonia De La Rosa has been appointed as Monterey County’s new County Administrative Officer, announced the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 13. De La Rosa, an experienced public administrative leader, will succeed outgoing CAO Charles McKee, who is retiring at the end of...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 22, 2022
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County will have a winter closure for many operations from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. During this time, many county offices will be closed or have limited hours of operation. The recess will not close any critical or public safety 24/7 operations. A schedule for all county offices during this time period is available on the county website co.monterey.ca.us.
'The world is missing something without him': Santa Cruz memorializes its unhoused fatalities
COVID wiped out the annual community celebration of homeless lives lost for two straight years. Wednesday marked its return and a packed Vets Hall illustrated the number of others affected by those losses — 137 people who had been unhoused at some point in 2022, 91 of whom lost their lives while deemed officially homeless.
pajaronian.com
Supervisors strengthen protections for mobile home parks
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 14 unanimously approved a new ordinance meant to add affordability protections for people who live in mobile home parks, and to help mediate when tenants dispute rent increases. The new ordinance ties future rent increases to the Consumer...
KSBW.com
Hazel Hawkins nurses are 'outraged' and 'stressed' about the future of the hospital and their jobs
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Nurses Association is speaking out at Wednesday’s hospital board meeting outraged and scared of the unknown future for their jobs and the health of the community as the hospital has the possibility of closing as soon as February. “The nearest hospital is 15...
KSBW.com
Nonprofit gives homeless people free doctor's check ups, legal advice and more
SALINAS, Calif. — Located in Salinas' Chinatown, Monterey County's largest homeless encampment, is Closer Walk, a volunteer-run nonprofit that provides free resources including doctor's check ups and legal advice. The nonprofit was co-founded by David Balch at the start of the pandemic with his wife, after a full-time career...
pajaronian.com
Photo: CHP hosts annual Adopt-a-Family program
California Highway Patrol officer Israel Murrillo (left), on behalf of the Santa Cruz area CHP, presents a hefty load of Christmas gifts to Selena Frutos and her kids, Julie Rodriguez, 5, Jade Duarte, 2, and Joseph Valencia, 10, as CHP officer Sam Courtney (rear) looks on. The gifts were hand-picked by the CHP for the Watsonville family as part of the CHP’s annual Adopt-a-Family program. “We are so thankful,” Frutos said.”I really don’t know what to say.”
Gilroy Dispatch
Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request
A plan to annex 55 acres of land into Gilroy’s city limits, which could eventually house 307 residential units, may be considered in early 2023 after more than 20 years in the works. Known as the Wren Investors and Hewell Urban Service Area Amendment, 50 acres of the property...
KSBW.com
San Benito County's only hospital could close in the next 60 days
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The only hospital in San Benito County, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, continues to fight a possible closure. The hospital is the largest employer in Hollister with 745 employees, but on Monday, the hospital sent their employees a notice warning them of the possible closure in the next 60 days.
pajaronian.com
Local mechanic receives national award
WATSONVILLE—Chevrolet of Watsonville took a giant step up in the world of auto mechanics last week as one of their mechanics, Richard Shephard, was awarded a World Class Technician status award by officials from General Motors and Chevrolet. “There’s a lot of time, a lot of experience and a...
MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast non-profit has an issue with a recent post on Salinas Police's social media regarding the arrest of a three-time convicted gang member. In the post, Salinas Police say they arrested Israel Villa, 44, in San Benito County after serving a search warrant. Villa was arrested with his 13-year-old son The post MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.
Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Dec. 21, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 4:08 a.m. Death by natural causes on Hutchinson Dr. 9:00 a.m. Assisted CHP in a pursuit on S/B Hwy 101. 10:05 a.m. Battery (on a school employee) on Elm Av. 1:54 p.m. Vehicle towed (expired registration over six months) on 13th...
Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
King tides arrive bringing potential for coastal flooding
MONTEREY, Calif. — King tides have arrived on the central coast bringing both joy and concern, but also some rough surf conditions that have lifeguards on high alert this holiday weekend as travelers begin to pour into the Monterey Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued an alert regarding the...
kingcityrustler.com
New details released in King City officer-involved shooting
KING CITY — Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has released video footage and additional details about the officer-involved shooting Monday night in King City. According to the DA’s Office, Joshua Varao of King City called 9-1-1 at 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 19, stating that his 27-year-old brother Brandon Varao had stabbed him multiple times and was being restrained by their father.
