Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Related
Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building
When the city demolished the Temple Courts complex, providing housing vouchers to residents, officials promised residents that a fully rebuilt development would welcome them back. The post Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building appeared first on The Washington Informer.
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety
WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
New Year, New Park: Construction for 11th Street Bridge Park Set to Begin in 2023
After more than a decade of planning and prep work, construction for the 11th Street Bridge Park is scheduled to begin in 2023. The post New Year, New Park: Construction for 11th Street Bridge Park Set to Begin in 2023 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County ‘empowering’ for Jewish community, even in face of antisemitism
Rabbi Barak Bader grew up in Alabama, where there wasn’t a single other Jewish child in his school. But today as an adult living in Montgomery County, Bader said it’s rare he crosses the street without running into another Jew. “When I came here, I instantly felt the...
stjohnsource.com
Grant Prompts Look at Public Safety in Light of Racism
How has racism impacted the safety of Black communities, even when they are the majority, not minority communities?. A joint program by two Virgin Islands groups hopes to answer that question. The Caribbean Exploratory Research Center (which is part of the University of the Virgin Islands) and the ARCH Institute...
fox5dc.com
DC311 integrates Go-Go music into service request call line
WASHINGTON - 3-1-1 looking to hear the sounds of D.C. are about to be pleased! DC311 is integrating Go-Go music into its 3-1-1 caller experience. D.C.'s Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) made the announcement on Friday. The addition of Go-Go, means that...
WTOP
‘DC is for everybody’: Affordable housing replaces torn-down development
D.C. leaders announced on Monday that a long-promised affordable replacement of torn-down housing is ready for new tenants. The Rise at Temple Courts is Phase I of the Northwest One project at 2 L St. NW. “I’m a fourth-generation Washingtonian, one of the residents of the original Temple Courts,” Ward...
WTOP
Miller says she sought camaraderie when joining Prince George’s school board, but encountered ‘discourse’
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On the final day of testimony in her eight-day disciplinary hearing, Prince George’s County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller spoke for herself Wednesday. A...
WJLA
DGS plans to address work orders at DC elementary school after 7News' report on flooding
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Last week, 7News told you about a work order backup for D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) following a flooding incident at Whittier Elementary School. Thursday, the D.C. Department of General Services (DGS), the organization responsible for handling those work orders, said that it is "planning a winter blitz at Whittier" to help address maintenance work orders, including brick work, permanent roof repair and other issues.
WJLA
DC DHS offering warming shelters, other resources for dangerously cold weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Department of Human Services will be operating warming shelters over the weekend, as temperatures are expected to dip to dangerous - and even deadly - levels for the Christmas weekend. City leaders are urging anyone stuck out in the cold to go to these...
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
fox5dc.com
Blankets cover west lawn of U.S. Capitol to bring attention to homelessness issue
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Homeless Memorial Blanket Project is underway on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol, a nationwide push to collect handcrafted blankets for the homeless. The blanket display covers 9,000 square feet with at least 500 blankets representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico and D.C.
For role in Jan. 6 insurrection, Mass. man Vincent Gillespie found guilty
A Massachusetts man was found guilty of assault in federal court Friday For his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection after evidence showed him attacking police with a shield and pulling an officer toward the violent mob that laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Building, according to authorities. Following...
multihousingnews.com
Aubinoe Management Lands $40M Refi for DC-Area Community
Eastern Union arranged the loan, which was provided by Fannie Mae. Aubinoe Management has secured a refinancing loan that will help update its 369-unit multifamily complex in Arlington, Va. Eastern Union’s David Merkin arranged the $39.7 million refinancing, which was provided by Fannie Mae. The 10-year loan comes with an interest rate equal to the 10-year Treasury bond rate plus 1.85 points and carries a three-year period of interest-only payments, according to Eastern Union.
Voice of America
A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
loudounnow.com
Over 800 Sign Petition To Ban Hate Speech at School Board Meetings
Several hundred county residents have signed a petition in the hopes that it will open a dialogue with the Loudoun County School Board about banning hate speech during public comment sessions at its meetings. Andrew Pihonak, a 19-year-old western Loudoun resident, created a petition on change.org, an online platform that...
390-Unit Multifamily Complex to Open in White Oak
Joint developers CP Capital and The NRP Group have announced plans to develop the ‘White Oak’ multifamily complex at 2220 Broadbirch Dr. in the White Oak Science Gateway Area. The project, slated to break ground in the first quarter of 2023, is expected to consist of 390 units...
D.C. AG Claims City’s Largest-Ever Eminent Domain Win in Battle with Developer
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Tuesday the largest eminent domain victory in city history. The post D.C. AG Claims City’s Largest-Ever Eminent Domain Win in Battle with Developer appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Comments / 0