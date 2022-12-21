ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown

WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety

WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
WASHINGTON, DC
stjohnsource.com

Grant Prompts Look at Public Safety in Light of Racism

How has racism impacted the safety of Black communities, even when they are the majority, not minority communities?. A joint program by two Virgin Islands groups hopes to answer that question. The Caribbean Exploratory Research Center (which is part of the University of the Virgin Islands) and the ARCH Institute...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC311 integrates Go-Go music into service request call line

WASHINGTON - 3-1-1 looking to hear the sounds of D.C. are about to be pleased! DC311 is integrating Go-Go music into its 3-1-1 caller experience. D.C.'s Office of Unified Communications (OUC) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) made the announcement on Friday. The addition of Go-Go, means that...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DGS plans to address work orders at DC elementary school after 7News' report on flooding

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Last week, 7News told you about a work order backup for D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) following a flooding incident at Whittier Elementary School. Thursday, the D.C. Department of General Services (DGS), the organization responsible for handling those work orders, said that it is "planning a winter blitz at Whittier" to help address maintenance work orders, including brick work, permanent roof repair and other issues.
WASHINGTON, DC
multihousingnews.com

Aubinoe Management Lands $40M Refi for DC-Area Community

Eastern Union arranged the loan, which was provided by Fannie Mae. Aubinoe Management has secured a refinancing loan that will help update its 369-unit multifamily complex in Arlington, Va. Eastern Union’s David Merkin arranged the $39.7 million refinancing, which was provided by Fannie Mae. The 10-year loan comes with an interest rate equal to the 10-year Treasury bond rate plus 1.85 points and carries a three-year period of interest-only payments, according to Eastern Union.
WASHINGTON, DC
Voice of America

A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Over 800 Sign Petition To Ban Hate Speech at School Board Meetings

Several hundred county residents have signed a petition in the hopes that it will open a dialogue with the Loudoun County School Board about banning hate speech during public comment sessions at its meetings. Andrew Pihonak, a 19-year-old western Loudoun resident, created a petition on change.org, an online platform that...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

