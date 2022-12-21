Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
Related
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out Sunday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Walker is listed out due to left knee injury recovery. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus New York. In 5 games this season, Walker is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (hip) probable for Boston's Sunday matchup against Bucks
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is expected to suit up on Christmas after he was designated as probable with left hip inflammation. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project 28.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. James is expected to play on Christmas despite being listed with left ankle soreness. In 38.5 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.9 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (foot) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook is listed as probable with a foot injury and is expected to return on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against the Hornets. Westbrook's...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jeff Green (hand/finger) expected to miss at least 4 weeks
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (head/finger) is expected to miss extended time after suffering a fractured hand and sprained finger. Green will not be available for around a month after he suffering hand and finger injuries on Friday. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes with Denver's second unit while Green is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) remains out Friday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. will not play Friday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. There was optimism that Nnace would be able to return to the court to kick off the holiday weekend. However, he has once again been ruled out due to right Achilles soreness. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Indiana.
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Zion Williamson (health protocols) remains out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (health protocols) is ruled out for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williamson will be sidelined his second straight game for health protocol purposes. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 45.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, Trey Murphy is a candidate for more minutes at the four.
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Denver. Hart's Friday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Terry Rozier (hip) active and starting on Friday, Kelly Oubre coming off the bench
Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (hip) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against the Lakers. Kelly Oubre moves to the bench. Our models expect Rozier to play 33.6 minutes against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Payton Pritchard playing with Celtics' second unit on Friday night
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pritchard will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was announced as Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 216.3 minutes this season, Pitchard is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out again on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Lakers. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
Comments / 0