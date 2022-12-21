ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Cold-stunned Sea Turtles taken to Gulfarium

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4M1P_0jpXTnBs00

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center took in eight cold-stunned Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles from Cape Cod Mass. this month.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvVQc_0jpXTnBs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piHlY_0jpXTnBs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnq3m_0jpXTnBs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43m7oB_0jpXTnBs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXaxX_0jpXTnBs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOYWE_0jpXTnBs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mkUl_0jpXTnBs00

Sea Turtle stranding coordinated Tabitha Siegfried explained the ‘Cold-Stunned’ phenomenon to WKRG News 5 earlier this year.

3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police

“Being cold-stunned means that they’re in a body of water that dropped rapidly below 50 degrees,” said Siegfried. “So basically their body temperature reflects what their environmental temperature is, so they became extremely cold. Their blood circulation decreased and they kind of become very lethargic, just sitting at the surface.”

C.A.R.E. Center staff posted that cold-stunned turtles are becoming a more frequent sight in the animal rehabilitation world.

“Cold stunning happens every year with seemingly increasing numbers. Luckily for these turtles, volunteers in the Massachusetts area are always on the lookout. Facilities such as New England Aquarium see upwards of 500 or more stranded sea turtles during the winter months.”

Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center

Non-profit Turtles Fly Too brought the animals down south to the Okaloosa Island location. The turtles will undergo treatment before being released in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming months.

In other turtle news, the C.A.R.E. Center recently rescued a foul-hooked turtle off the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier. Staff removed external hooks from the 80-pound sub-adult loggerhead, affectionately named Squash but x-rays revealed a hook is also inside Squash’s stomach.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsoVG_0jpXTnBs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2UiA_0jpXTnBs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zk8xI_0jpXTnBs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qxFC_0jpXTnBs00

All of the mentioned turtles are on display while undergoing rehabilitation efforts at the Gulfarium marine adventure park. A daily admission ticket is required.

Find more turtle news below:

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Several structures involved in Santa Rosa Beach fire

Updated 5:30 p.m.: WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After an investigation was conducted by the South Walton Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal’s officer, the cause of a three structure fire in Seagrove Beach has been determined. Officials said the fire was caused by the malfunctioning of a propane fueled heater at a construction site […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven Body Found

Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak. Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Power outages as cold air funnels in

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As winds increase and temperatures continue to drop, power outages are being reported across the viewing area. This will be a threat throughout the day Friday as gusty winds continue after the cold front passage. Be sure to wear layers and check on those most...
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Niceville receives $700k to help rehab and rebuild homes

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A state program called the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded $35 million in funds for 48 cities in Florida. Niceville is the only Okaloosa County city on that list with $700,000 to go to helping folks fix or rebuild their homes. Financial employee Tricia Greene said Niceville applied for the […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The main thoroughfare between Niceville and Destin will remain under similar management for the upcoming year. Gov. DeSantis appointed three people to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority board on Dec. 21. “Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dewey “Parker” Destin and the reappointment of James Neilson Jr. and Kim Wintner to the Mid-Bay […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

1 dead following crash in northwest Florida

Updated at 11:45 a.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic trash Tuesday morning. It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard. Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on Back Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO searching for missing woman last seen Dec. 7

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen Dec. 7. ECSO said Deanna Christina Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near the 1600 block of North T. Street on Dec. 7. She is 5’3”, 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. If you have […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

OCSO Deputy shot and killed while responding to a call

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they are grieving and are heartbroken after one of their deputies was shot and killed. The sheriff’s office reports that Corporal Ray Hamilton, a member of the OCSO Special Response Team, died from his injuries at a local hospital after being shot while responding to a call on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy