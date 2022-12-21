ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairsville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY

First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

ROUTE 22, 2017 CLOSURES LIFTED

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. PennDOT announced the following re-openings at 8 pm. – US 22 in Indiana County between the intersection of Palmer Road/Penn View Road and Jughandle Road/Palmerton Road in Burrell Township, Indiana County is now open. – State Route 2017 between the intersection of Second Street...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

SOME INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS STILL WITHOUT POWER AFTER STORMS

Some people in Indiana County are still dealing with power outages this morning. After reaching a peak of nearly 600 customers without power, Penelec reports this morning that about half of them have had power restored since yesterday’s outages. The majority of the outages are now in Montgomery Township, with 153 outages reported. 64 outages are in Burrell Township. Outages are also being reported in Black lick, East Wheatfield, Rayne, West Wheatfield, and White Townships along with Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Glen Campbell, Indiana and Saltsburg Burroughs. For many of those still affected by the outages, a time for expected restoration is not known as crews are still working to restore power, but the severe weather may be getting in the way.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough

UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Elderly woman dies in Derry Township house fire

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family in Derry Township is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said they got the call right before 5 p.m. Saturday for a house fire off Pizza Barn Road.Several departments out of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties raced over after reports someone was trapped inside.When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire."Coming out of the porch railings and out of the back of the structure," Piantine said.Inside, they found an elderly woman in the living room on the first floor, but by...
DERRY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown company receives $18 million for part manufacturing

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has been awarded nearly $18 million to make spare parts for the Navy Supply Systems Command. On Tuesday The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) announced the contract with EVC as they are in need of parts that were developed 23 years ago. EVC’s parent company, Concurrent Technologies […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Fallen trees, wires; accidents abound Friday morning

The state Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and follow speed limit restrictions on major highways due to severe weather conditions brought on by winter storm Elliott. Fallen trees and wires, traffic accidents and power outages have been reported throughout the county and surrounding area Friday...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One dead in house fire in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

LAWRENCE RODACK, 87

Lawrence (Larry) Rodack of Indiana, PA died on Saturday December 17, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Lawrence was born May 1, 1935 in Meadville, PA to Albert L. and Genevieve M. (Krupinski) Rodak. Lawrence was a graduate of Cathedral Prep School in Erie, PA and enlisted in the US...
INDIANA, PA
977rocks.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

JAMES HELLER, 59

James L. Heller, 59 of Clymer, PA., passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. The McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer is assisting the Heller Family. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.
CLYMER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy