Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuversRoger MarshMineral Point, PA
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Yamaha Awards grant of $10,000 to Indian Creek Valley ATV ClubIndian Creek Valley ATV ClubFayette County, PA
Lower Burrell holds the line on 2023 real estate taxes in final budget
Lower Burrell Council unanimously approved an $11 million final budget for 2023 with no tax increase. The real estate tax rate for the city will remain at 24.75 mills. The owner of an average property, assessed at $20,000 again, would pay a real estate tax of $495. Although next year’s...
local21news.com
PA House leaders come to agreement for late Allegheny Co. representative special election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania House Republican and Democratic leaders held closed door meetings over special election dates that would determine the balance of power in the chamber. On Friday, the two sides came to an agreement for a special election date for the late Rep. Tony DeLuca. He...
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY
First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
wdadradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
wdadradio.com
ROUTE 22, 2017 CLOSURES LIFTED
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. PennDOT announced the following re-openings at 8 pm. – US 22 in Indiana County between the intersection of Palmer Road/Penn View Road and Jughandle Road/Palmerton Road in Burrell Township, Indiana County is now open. – State Route 2017 between the intersection of Second Street...
wdadradio.com
SOME INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS STILL WITHOUT POWER AFTER STORMS
Some people in Indiana County are still dealing with power outages this morning. After reaching a peak of nearly 600 customers without power, Penelec reports this morning that about half of them have had power restored since yesterday’s outages. The majority of the outages are now in Montgomery Township, with 153 outages reported. 64 outages are in Burrell Township. Outages are also being reported in Black lick, East Wheatfield, Rayne, West Wheatfield, and White Townships along with Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Glen Campbell, Indiana and Saltsburg Burroughs. For many of those still affected by the outages, a time for expected restoration is not known as crews are still working to restore power, but the severe weather may be getting in the way.
Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough
UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
Republican State Rep. Gaydos running for Pennsylvania House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Allegheny County State Representative Valerie Gaydos (R) is throwing her hat in the ring for House Speaker. Gaydos released a letter saying “I strongly believe I am uniquely positioned to serve as Speaker of the House.” Gaydos is in her fourth term in the State House but says her 25 years […]
$50,000 Millionaire raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh
The latest winner in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle is in Allegheny County. The county announced Friday the winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Cochran Road in Green Tree. The prize is $50,000.
Elderly woman dies in Derry Township house fire
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family in Derry Township is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said they got the call right before 5 p.m. Saturday for a house fire off Pizza Barn Road.Several departments out of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties raced over after reports someone was trapped inside.When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire."Coming out of the porch railings and out of the back of the structure," Piantine said.Inside, they found an elderly woman in the living room on the first floor, but by...
Johnstown company receives $18 million for part manufacturing
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has been awarded nearly $18 million to make spare parts for the Navy Supply Systems Command. On Tuesday The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) announced the contract with EVC as they are in need of parts that were developed 23 years ago. EVC’s parent company, Concurrent Technologies […]
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
cranberryeagle.com
Fallen trees, wires; accidents abound Friday morning
The state Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and follow speed limit restrictions on major highways due to severe weather conditions brought on by winter storm Elliott. Fallen trees and wires, traffic accidents and power outages have been reported throughout the county and surrounding area Friday...
Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
wtae.com
One dead in house fire in Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
wdadradio.com
LAWRENCE RODACK, 87
Lawrence (Larry) Rodack of Indiana, PA died on Saturday December 17, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Lawrence was born May 1, 1935 in Meadville, PA to Albert L. and Genevieve M. (Krupinski) Rodak. Lawrence was a graduate of Cathedral Prep School in Erie, PA and enlisted in the US...
977rocks.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
Woonsocket Call
The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of a Net Leased IHOP Property in Pittsburgh, PA
Jimmy Goodman and Randy Blankstein of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller was a northeast based real estate investor and the buyer was an investor also based in the northeast. The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, has completed the sale of a...
wdadradio.com
JAMES HELLER, 59
James L. Heller, 59 of Clymer, PA., passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. The McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer is assisting the Heller Family. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.
