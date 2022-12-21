ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rockets' Garrison Mathews (illness) available on Friday

Houston Rockets shooting guard Garrison Mathews (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mathews has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 18.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Mathews' Friday projection includes 7.0 points, 1.9 rebounds,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) questionable for New Orleans' Friday contest

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) is questionable to play in Friday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nance Jr.'s availability remains in the air after recent Achilles soreness forced the Pelicans' forward to sit two games. Expect Naji Marshall to play an increased role if Nance Jr. is inactive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers' Sunday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. James is expected to play on Christmas despite being listed with left ankle soreness. In 38.5 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.9 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (neck) not listed for Mavericks on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bullock left Friday's game early and did not return due to a neck injury. However, he will carry no designation into Sunday's game. Expect him to play. Our models project Bullock...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Russell Westbrook (foot) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook is listed as probable with a foot injury and is expected to return on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against the Hornets. Westbrook's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Gary Harris (hamstring) available on Friday

Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (hamstring) is active for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Harris will make his return after he missed almost one month with a hamstring strain. In 19.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Harris to score 12.9 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 7.6 points,...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Denver. Hart's Friday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Keldon Johnson (back) not listed on Spurs' Friday injury report

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (back) is available for Friday's contest versus the Orlando Magic. After sitting out two games with a back contusion, Johnson is on track to return on Friday night. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) remains out on Friday night

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton will be sidelined for his fourth straight contest with right knee soreness. Expect MarJon Beauchamp to see more minutes against a Nets' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Beauchamp's current projection includes 7.4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

New Orleans' Zion Williamson (health protocols) remains out on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (health protocols) is ruled out for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williamson will be sidelined his second straight game for health protocol purposes. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 45.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, Trey Murphy is a candidate for more minutes at the four.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) starting on Friday, Victor Oladipo to bench

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. After a three game absence with knee soreness, Lowry will make his return at home. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL

