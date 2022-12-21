Donor match party set for Philly drag queen Martha Graham Cracker

Beloved Philadelphia drag queen Martha Graham Cracker has been a staple on Philadelphia stages for decades.

But the man behind that showbiz diva, Dito van Reigersberg, is going through a health battle behind the scenes. And he needs our help.

"Our dear friend Dito is battling leukemia diagnosis and is in need of a donor match for a bone marrow transplant," says Stephanie Haynes, who is coordinating volunteers for an event this Wednesday.

"We are having a party with live music. Dito actually put together a playlist, so he'll be there in spirit with some of the music that he chose for the event," Haynes said.

Martha Graham Cracker fans and potential donors will gather at Bob & Barbara's Jazz Lounge from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday night for live music and drinks.

Be the Match will also be there to help find a match for Dito.

They say the process for volunteers is easy.

"They basically swab your cheek, and then they do the science to see if you're a match, not just for Dito but for anyone who's looking for a bone marrow transplant," Haynes says.