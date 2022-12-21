Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. James is expected to play on Christmas despite being listed with left ankle soreness. In 38.5 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.9 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) remains out Friday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. will not play Friday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. There was optimism that Nnace would be able to return to the court to kick off the holiday weekend. However, he has once again been ruled out due to right Achilles soreness. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Indiana.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) remains out on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton will be sidelined for his fourth straight contest with right knee soreness. Expect MarJon Beauchamp to see more minutes against a Nets' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Beauchamp's current projection includes 7.4...
numberfire.com
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out Sunday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Walker is listed out due to left knee injury recovery. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus New York. In 5 games this season, Walker is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Zion Williamson (health protocols) remains out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (health protocols) is ruled out for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williamson will be sidelined his second straight game for health protocol purposes. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 45.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, Trey Murphy is a candidate for more minutes at the four.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) starting on Friday, Victor Oladipo to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. After a three game absence with knee soreness, Lowry will make his return at home. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Terry Rozier (hip) active and starting on Friday, Kelly Oubre coming off the bench
Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (hip) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against the Lakers. Kelly Oubre moves to the bench. Our models expect Rozier to play 33.6 minutes against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) not listed for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bullock left Friday's game early and did not return due to a neck injury. However, he will carry no designation into Sunday's game. Expect him to play. Our models project Bullock...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) out on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson will not be active for the third straight game with back spasms. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 255.1 minutes this season with...
numberfire.com
Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-19) and Dallas Mavericks (17-16) meet Sunday at American Airlines Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Lakers vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Lakers lost straight up as...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (foot) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Charlotte on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.8 minutes against the Hornets. Westbrook's Friday projection includes 16.5 points, 6.4...
