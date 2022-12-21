ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Martin County man facing additional sex crimes charges

By Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jamesville man facing child sex abuse charges in Martin County has been issued with 39 additional felony sex offense charges in Pitt County.

Frank L. Killy Jr., 61, was being held on a $3 million bond at the Bertie Martin Regional Jail on several sex offense crimes charges. On Dec. 6, Martin County Sheriff’s Office investigators contacted the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office about additional charges likely happened there.

Pitt County detectives opened an investigation and on Dec. 19 charged Killy with 39 additional felony sex offense crimes. Killy was served with the warrants and has been issued an additional $11 million secured bond.

He remains in the Bertie Martin Regional Jail.

Related
WNCT

Two men facing charges in stolen van, larceny case

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. David Nathaniel Ross and Joshua Taylor Waters were arrested and charged Saturday. Both were taken to the Lenoir County Jail. Ross was jailed […]
LA GRANGE, NC
WNCT

Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating ATM robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating after an early morning bank robbery Friday. Officers responded at approximately 4:10 a.m. to the PNC Bank located at 106 N. Spence Ave. in reference to an ATM burglar alarm call. Upon arrival, officers found the ATM damaged, as well as evidence...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
DEEP RUN, NC
WNCT

Previous offender arrested in Kinston on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged a previous offender with drug-related crimes. Raheem Freeland, 27, was out on bail and was wearing an Electronic Ankle Monitoring device for a previous firearm charge. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the following: Members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Winterville police looking for suspect in attempted murder

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available. The […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston police arrest man accused of drug trafficking

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested a man accused of distributing illegal narcotics. 27-year-old Raheem Freeland was taken into custody Wednesday after members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team on Freeland’s residence located on the 1500 block of Stroud Ave.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Two men facing drug charges in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were arrested Monday and are facing drug-related charges from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Antwan Swindell was charged with the following. He was also served with a probation violation, was placed in the Lenoir County Jail and received a $625,000 secured bond. Shakee Sanders was charged with felony possession […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding an attempted murder case in one Eastern Carolina city. Kinston police said that officers arrested Raven Whitaker, 29, of Kinston, on Tuesday. Whitaker has been charged with attempted first degree murder and larceny of a firearm. Police said that help...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WNCT

WNCT

