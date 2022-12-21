Martin County man facing additional sex crimes charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jamesville man facing child sex abuse charges in Martin County has been issued with 39 additional felony sex offense charges in Pitt County.

Frank L. Killy Jr., 61, was being held on a $3 million bond at the Bertie Martin Regional Jail on several sex offense crimes charges. On Dec. 6, Martin County Sheriff’s Office investigators contacted the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office about additional charges likely happened there.

Pitt County detectives opened an investigation and on Dec. 19 charged Killy with 39 additional felony sex offense crimes. Killy was served with the warrants and has been issued an additional $11 million secured bond.

He remains in the Bertie Martin Regional Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.