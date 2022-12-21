ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

I'm Just Saying...
2d ago

"Drop in inflation for Hawaii"?? Apparently the economists are unfamiliar with the extreme greed of Hawaii's retailers. If anything drops... the retailers will just profit more and consumers will still suffer.

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
2d ago

As long as democrats are in control, especially at both the national and state level, inflation will be unmanageable. To democrats inflation is this magic thing that just happens. It can’t be caused by the policies, reckless spending, and printing of money out of air

Sparky Rodrigues
3d ago

More smoke to hide how unlivable wages raising rents and cost of living. Makes this story a LIE. 😡👎

