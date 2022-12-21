Read full article on original website
Related
Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
kjas.com
Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
KFDM-TV
Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
KFDM-TV
Bridge City Fire Department, Orange County ESD fight "fully involved" house fire
BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City Fire Department, working in conjunction with Orange County Emergency Services District #3 and #4, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive in Bridge City. The call reportedly came in just after 11 a.m. and its cause is still...
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Three injured – including infant – when car struck a tree in Newton County
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says two adults and one infant were injured when a car left a highway and crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon. Duckworth said it occurred shortly before 3:00 on Highway 63, about one mile east of Burkeville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana...
KLTV
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
KFDM-TV
Viewer sounds off on I-10 drivers, learn about sound walls in 'What's Driving You Crazy?'
In this week's "What's Driving You Crazy?" segment, anchor Aaron Drawhorn explains that residents driven crazy by traffic noise have a solution going up. We speak to TxDOT about the new sound walls going up right off the Eastex Freeway north of 11th Street. And the same week an auto...
East Texas community comes together to honor beloved couple after fatal crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas community has come together after a couple died in a car crash Monday night in Cherokee County. According to the Department of Public Safety preliminary report, Rocio, 33, and Scott Helm, 33, were driving along FM-241 with two children in the backseat when their car lost control on the wet road and crashed into a ditch.
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
kjas.com
14 and 15-year-olds killed when SUV leaves road and crashes into RV south of Vidor
A 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were killed when the SUV they were in left a road south of Vidor and crashed into a parked RV, then burst into flames, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He identifies the driver as Blake Post...
proclaimerscv.com
42-Year-Old Texas Man Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont
An Escapee Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont. In Beaumont, Texas (KTRK), the Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials has found a detainee who disappeared after a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. The TDCJ reported that on Tuesday morning, authorities announced that Zachary Myrick, 42, just went Missing In Action.
Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash
The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show's Countdown to Christmas conclusion at Manning's Texas on Wheels
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford is bringing the Countdown to Christmas to its conclusion at Manning's Texas on Wheels, located at 5735 College Street here in Beaumont. Our annual Countdown to Christmas contest was on The Morning Show from December 12 - 23 this year. Thank you...
KFDM-TV
Multiple warming shelter locations offered in Beaumont as arctic blast arrives
BEAUMONT — According to the Office of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service is reporting an Arctic Outbreak affecting our area. Bitterly cold temperatures are expected Friday through Sunday, 12/23-12/25. All citizens are urged to take the necessary precautions to protect the 4 Ps: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
12newsnow.com
A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orange after what police are calling, a domestic dispute
It happened in the 37-hundred block of hemlock. Orange Police Detective Captain confirmed a victim was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
KFDM-TV
Homeless shelter Henry's Place in Beaumont extends hours due to freezing temperatures
In response to the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend, Some Other Place will be extending its hours at Henry’s Place, the homeless day center located at 1107 McFaddin Avenue. Henry’s Place will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some Other Place...
Comments / 0