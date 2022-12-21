ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida State defensive tackle announces transfer destination

By John Jenkins
The former Seminole is heading to the Big Ten.

Former Florida State defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson has found a new home. The Riviera Beach native committed to Michigan State this evening after entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on December 5th.

Jackson spent three years in Tallahassee after initially starting his career at Louisville. Following his second year, he transferred to FSU and began his tenure with the 'Noles in 2020.

READ MORE: Priority OL Chris Otto locks in plans to sign on Wednesday after Official Visit to Florida State

The Florida native saw action in 11 games this season with one start, adding 12 total tackles. Injuries limited his impact this season as he missed the game against Clemson and saw his role diminish over the second half of the year. It was obvious that Jackson was not at full strength for the final stretch of the regular season and was eventually passed up on the depth chart.

The 6-foot-6 300-pound defensive tackle had an official visit with the Spartans last weekend from December 16-18. He'll be joining Michigan State for his final year of eligibility. Jackson will provide a veteran presence up front and look to take his collegiate career to the next level. The nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson is the seventh transfer to commit to Michigan State this off-season. Michigan State lost some key players on the front line and the addition of Jackson was a position of need for the Spartans.

As for the Seminoles, Florida State has added former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson through the portal and are in the running for former Western Michigan defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

READ MORE: Virginia DB transfer Fentrell Cypress II can see himself at Florida State following Official Visit

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

