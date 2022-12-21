Colorado State football national signing day central: A look at the recruits

More than 30 new players joined the Colorado State football program Wednesday.

The 2023 class began signing on Wednesday, Dec. 21, for national signing day's early period.

The Rams will have a huge 2023 class, with more than 40 student-athletes expected to join in the December and February signing periods. The majority will come this week, with high school signings making up the bulk of the recruiting class.

Here's a look at who signed Wednesday.

Who is Colorado State signing from high school?

Here is a look at all the high school signings who will join the Rams program Wednesday.

Deep dive: A deeper look into CSU's 2023 class as they committed

DYLAN PHELPS

Position: Defensive back

Defensive back Notable: The 6-foot-3 Phelps had visited Hawaii but was a late commit to CSU out of Las Vegas. He had 51 tackles and an interception as a senior. He never announced a commitment but signed with the Rams Wednesday as a late surprise for fans.

CALEB GOODIE

Position: Receiver

Receiver Notable: The 6-foot-2 Goodie says he had 50 catches for 1,100 yards, 18 touchdowns and four kick return touchdowns this season. He officially signed Wednesday.

JAVION SMITH-COMBS

Position: Edge

Edge Notable: The 6-foot-6 defensive lineman had 38 tackles and helped Cherry Creek win a fourth state title in a row. He officially signed Wednesday.

JETT VINCENT

Position: Safety

Safety Notable: The 6-foot-2 Vincent played 8-man football and rushed for 697 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. He had 368 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air. Vincent had 53 tackles and eight interceptions. He threw the ball five times for 187 yards and two touchdowns, plus one catch in that game. Vincent finished with 36 career interceptions. He officially signed Wednesday.

JAYLEN GARDNER

Position: Safety

Safety Notable: The 6-foot Gardner (a three-star recruit) played both sides of the ball and had 33 catches for 459 yards and four touchdowns. He had 26 tackles and an interception. He officially signed Wednesday.

JAMARI PERSON

Position: Receiver

Notable: The 6-foot-2 Person is a three-star commit and picked CSU over Indiana, among other schools. He officially signed Wednesday.

A massive class: In number of players, their size and their importance this is a big class for CSU

CHRIS MAXEY

Position: Offensive line

Offensive line Notable: The 6-foot-5 Maxey is also a basketball player. He officially signed Wednesday.

NIKO LOPEZ

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Notable: The 6-foot-3, three-star recruit played both sides of the ball. As a pass-catcher he had 41 catches for 518 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. Defensive stats were not available. He officially signed Wednesday.

DAMIAN HENDERSON

Position: Running back

Running back Notable: The three-star recruit is rated as CSU's top recruit in the class. He's rated as a four-star by ESPN. As a senior he carried the ball 190 times for 1,744 yards and 23 touchdowns. He officially signed Wednesday.

WHITEFIELD POWELL

Position: Edge

Edge Notable: The 6-foot-4 Powell helped his team go 11-1 as a senior. He officially signed Wednesday.

DREW RODRIGUEZ

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Notable: The 6-foot-2, three-star commit played both sides of the ball. He had 39 receptions for 747 yards and 11 touchdowns, plus two more rushing TDs. On defense he had 62 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two defensive TDs. He also had a kick return score. He officially signed Wednesday.

AITOR URIONABARRENECHEA

Position: Offensive line

Offensive line Notable: The 6-foot-5, three-star recruit picked CSU over several Group of 5 programs, including Fresno State. He officially signed Wednesday.

SILAS EVANS

Position: Receiver

Receiver Notable: The three-star from Denver's George Washington was named 5A second-team All-State. He had 35 catches for 692 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. He officially signed Wednesday.

CO to college: Here's where Colorado's top high school football 2023 recruits will play college football

CHRISTIAN MARTIN

Position: Offensive line

Offensive line Notable: The 6-foot-5, three-star recruit picked CSU over Mississippi State and Houston, among others. He officially signed Wednesday.

MASON MUAAU

Position: Tight end

Tight end Notable: The 6-foot-5, three-star recruit flipped to CSU after originally committing to his home-state Hawaii. He officially signed Wednesday.

BUOM JOCK

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Notable: The 6-foot-5 Jock plays both sides of the ball in high school but the Rams view him as a linebacker. He officially signed Wednesday.

LAVON BROWN

Position: Receiver

Receiver Notable: The 6-foot-1, three-star recruit had 37 catches for 472 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. He officially signed Wednesday.

JUSTIN MARSHALL

Position: Running back

Running back Notable: The 5-foot-11, three-star recruit carried the ball 186 times for 1,296 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior. He also had 36 catches for 684 yards and six touchdowns. He officially signed Wednesday.

DANTE SCOTT

Position: Safety

Safety Notable: The 6-foot-2, three-star recruit had 28 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns as a senior. He was CSU's first official signing recorded Wednesday.

KENYON AGURS

Position: Defensive line

Defensive line Notable: The 6-foot-5, three-star recruit was a late arriver to football, playing his first high school season as a senior. He officially signed Wednesday.

TJ CRANDALL

Position: Defensive back

Defensive back Notable: The 6-foot-1, three-star recruit had 38 tackles and two interceptions during his senior season. He also had 384 yards receiving. He officially signed Wednesday.

KENNEDY MCDOWELL

Position: Defensive line

Defensive line Notable: The 6-foot-4.5, three-star recruit had 54 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and six sacks as a senior. He officially signed Wednesday.

TANNER MORLEY

Position: Offensive line

Offensive line Notable: The 6-foot-3, three-star recruit was named first-team All-State in Colorado. He officially signed Wednesday.

ANDREW LAURICH

Position: Defensive line

Defensive line Notable: The 6-foot-5, three-star recruit had 50 tackles, 28 of them for a loss and 7.5 sacks as a senior. He officially signed Wednesday.

STEPHON DAILY

Position: Receiver

Receiver Notable: The 6-foot-4, three-star recruit had 58 catches for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He officially signed Wednesday.

JACKSON BROUSSEAU

Position: Quarterback

Quarterback Notable: The three-star right-handed thrower led Lehi (Utah) to back-to-back state titles (he also won a baseball title in the spring). He threw for 3,281 yards and 36 touchdown as a senior. He threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns, including an OT game-winner, in the title game. He went 25-3 as a high school starter. He officially signed Wednesday.

What transfers are joining Colorado State?

These transfers will join CSU.

Transfer tracker: All the players leaving and joining the Rams via the transfer portal

Saveyon Henderson: The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman will join CSU from Division II Lane College with two seasons of eligibility remaining. He played in all 10 games for Lane College last season.

Ron Hardge: The 6-foot-1 defensive back will join from Oregon State. He played in nine games (four starts) in 2021 and played four games in 2022 before deciding to transfer.

Oliver Jervis: The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman will join CSU from Monmouth. Jervis was a starter the last two seasons.

Tyrell Grayson: The 6-foot defensive back is a two-time All-WAC honoree. He had 203 total tackles and three interceptions in three years at Utah Tech and will now join the Rams . He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Dallin Holker: The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end announced Dec. 15 he would join the Rams . He caught 19 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown as a freshman at BYU in 2018 before serving on a mission trip. He caught 14 passes for 200 yards with a touchdown in 2021 and had nine catches for 86 yards in three games in 2022 before announcing his intention to transfer.

Vince Brown: The 6-foot-7, 215-pound tight end announced Dec. 13 he would transfer from the College of DuPage . He had eight catches in two seasons at DuPage.

Dominic Morris: The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback announced Dec. 12 he would transfer to CSU from Furman . He's played in 19 games at Furman, recording 31 tackles, three interceptions and nine passes defensed.

Drew Moss: The 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman announced Dec. 8 he would transfer to CSU from Lamar (FCS). He's played in all 22 games in two years at Lamar and will be a junior.

Ashton Wolff: The kicker is expected to transfer from Central Washington with four years of eligibility remaining.

Signings by position

A look at the signings by position, including both high school signings and transfers.

Defensive back: 8

Receiver: 5

Offensive line: 7

Defensive line: 5

Linebacker 3

Tight end: 3

Running back: 2

Quarterback: 1

Where is CSU signing from?

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of where the high school signees are from.

California (6): Dante Scott; Kenyon Agurs; Lavon Brown; Aitor Urionabarrenechea; Damian Henderson; Niko Lopez

Dante Scott; Kenyon Agurs; Lavon Brown; Aitor Urionabarrenechea; Damian Henderson; Niko Lopez Texas (5): Kennedy McDowell; Jaylen Gardner; Caleb Goodie; Chris Maxey; Whitefield Powell

Kennedy McDowell; Jaylen Gardner; Caleb Goodie; Chris Maxey; Whitefield Powell Colorado (3): Silas Evans; Tanner Morley; Javion Smith-Combs

Silas Evans; Tanner Morley; Javion Smith-Combs Minnesota (1): Buom Jock

Buom Jock Hawaii (1): Mason Muaau

Mason Muaau Washington (1): TJ Crandall

TJ Crandall Oregon (1): Drew Rodriguez

Drew Rodriguez Nevada (1): Dylan Phelps

Dylan Phelps Arizona (1): Stephon Daily

Stephon Daily Utah (1): Jackson Brousseau

Jackson Brousseau Illinois (1): Andrew Laurich

Andrew Laurich Louisiana (1): Christian Martin

Christian Martin Kansas (1): Jett Vincent

Jett Vincent Tennessee (1): Jamari Person

Jamari Person Indiana (1): Justin Marshall

Where does CSU rank?

A look at how recruiting experts view CSU's class.

247Sports: The Rams are ranked No. 65 in FBS per the 247Sports composite, first in the Mountain West in total points and third in the MW in average points.

On3: The Rams are ranked No. 68 in FBS per the On3 consensus rankings and first in the Mountain West in total score average.

Rivals: The Rams are ranked No. 69 in FBS per Rivals and first in the Mountain West.

Joining in spring

Thirteen players will join CSU in time for the spring semester and spring practices.

Vince Brown (TE)

Silas Evans (WR)

Tyrell Grayson (DB)

Ron Hardge (DB)

Saveyon Henderson (OL)

Dallin Holker (TE)

Oliver Jervis (OL)

Buom Jock (LB)

Kennedy McDowell (DL)

Dominic Morris (DB)

Drew Moss (OL)

Drew Rodriguez (LB)

Javion Smith-Combs (DL)

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State football national signing day central: A look at the recruits