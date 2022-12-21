Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
‘The big ask, big give.’ Longtime West Richland firefighter in desperate need of a donor
“We’re just putting the word out there to friends, family and the community, if anybody would like to help.”
KIMA TV
Yakima community remembers homeless lives lost this year in candlelight vigil
YAKIMA, Wash. – It may be brutally cold outside, but that didn’t stop community members from remembering the homeless who have died in the past year. The Downtown Yakima Millennium Plaza held an Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day candlelight vigil on Wednesday. Many people in the community...
KIMA TV
WATCH: The Grinch pays a visit to the Landmark Care Center in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A familiar green, fuzzy creature made his way to the Landmark Care Center in Yakima today. The Grinch made sure to take as much as he could, as he's known for stealing. He even made an attempt to steal their Christmas tree. Nothing was safe. He even...
yaktrinews.com
“My concern is they’re freezing to death,” Tri-Cities nonprofit to host emergency outreach
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – It’s a memory stuck in Lynne McKee’s head from an outreach effort two years ago. “And about two blocks from where we did that outreach, a boy froze to death,” she recalled. Since then, McKee with Clean Sweep Tri-Cities and her team, have...
KEPR
Local shelters are near or at capacity for the holidays, say adoptions and fosters needed
Benton County Wash. — Shelters in our area and even across the state are seeing an increase in intakes, and they are asking the community for help. With extreme cold temperatures, shelter leaders say they have had too many calls for stray animals this time of the year, and with shelters at capacity, they say it is up to the observer to make a decision on what to do.
Great Local Yakima Bars To Wet Your Whistle The Night Before Christmas
In the opening scenes of the new film, Violent Night, you see not one, but two different Santas at the bar. One is, of course, the real Santa and the other, just a run of the mill mall Santa. They discuss how long they’ve been playing Santa, how they got their starts, and the real Santa eventually mentions how he has to get back to work, after all, it’s Christmas Eve, the toys won’t deliver themselves. I could go more into details about this film (I loved it) but the main point is, Santa (a couple of them) spent Christmas Eve at the bar!
FOX 11 and 41
Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital hit hard by ‘tripledemic’
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person has died from the flu in the Yakima Valley and while cases continue to go up, influenza is just one of the spikes in respiratory illnesses that’s putting stress on local health care resources. Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital said hospitals didn’t see a lot of flu patients during...
Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley
Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
1st Tri-Cities flu death in a season that’s hitting hard and early
Stores are limiting the number of cold medicines they sell to each customer.
Both directions of I-90 closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to freezing rain
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to freezing rain, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The freezing rain is creating extreme weather conditions, including avalanche danger. WSDOT tweeted just after 11:40 a.m. that the lanes of...
Yakima Dollar Trees Introducing ‘Plus': Items for 3, 4 & 5 Dollars!
"Thanks, Trump!" Said my one friend while we were at the West Valley Dollar Tree in Yakima, Washington. "How long has he been out of office, and you're still obsessing about him? He's living rent-free in your mind! Besides, all the prices skyrocketing is happening on Biden's watch," said my other friend. I hate politics, so I decided to shut the conversation down, "Hey! It's Christmas time! Save that talk and debate for your awkward family dinner on Sunday!" Luckily, that made us all laugh.
ifiberone.com
Arcing water heater supposedly ignited blaze that wiped out Desert Aire home
DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home. Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m. When crews...
Astria Toppenish announces immediate stop to labor & delivery services
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Astria Toppenish Hospital has announced an immediate stop to labor and delivery services, effective as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Any expectant mothers in labor who arrive at the hospital will be now be diverted to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital or another hospital of their choosing. Astria Toppenish Hospital had planned to permanently close their...
kpq.com
Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row
Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
nbcrightnow.com
NonStop Local Evening Update December 20: Winter fires and regional warming centers
Fire departments respond to a fire at a laundromat in Sunnyside; NonStop Local was on scene to get information. We also have updated warming centers' information in tonight's evening update.
ifiberone.com
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
FOX 11 and 41
Two men from Pasco and West Richland become friends through Christmas light displays
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Two men have developed a friendship over a common light display in their front yards during the holiday season. Harold Odahlen and David Bergmann have become close friends after Odahlen took an interest in Bergmann’s ‘Mega Tree.’. “I just drove by his house last...
Comments / 1