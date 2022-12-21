ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
Local shelters are near or at capacity for the holidays, say adoptions and fosters needed

Benton County Wash. — Shelters in our area and even across the state are seeing an increase in intakes, and they are asking the community for help. With extreme cold temperatures, shelter leaders say they have had too many calls for stray animals this time of the year, and with shelters at capacity, they say it is up to the observer to make a decision on what to do.
Great Local Yakima Bars To Wet Your Whistle The Night Before Christmas

In the opening scenes of the new film, Violent Night, you see not one, but two different Santas at the bar. One is, of course, the real Santa and the other, just a run of the mill mall Santa. They discuss how long they’ve been playing Santa, how they got their starts, and the real Santa eventually mentions how he has to get back to work, after all, it’s Christmas Eve, the toys won’t deliver themselves. I could go more into details about this film (I loved it) but the main point is, Santa (a couple of them) spent Christmas Eve at the bar!
Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley

Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
Yakima Dollar Trees Introducing ‘Plus': Items for 3, 4 & 5 Dollars!

"Thanks, Trump!" Said my one friend while we were at the West Valley Dollar Tree in Yakima, Washington. "How long has he been out of office, and you're still obsessing about him? He's living rent-free in your mind! Besides, all the prices skyrocketing is happening on Biden's watch," said my other friend. I hate politics, so I decided to shut the conversation down, "Hey! It's Christmas time! Save that talk and debate for your awkward family dinner on Sunday!" Luckily, that made us all laugh.
Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row

Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
