Brr! Big Blackout Blamed on Bad Equipment During Extreme Montana Cold
Flathead Electric Cooperative managers are now saying it was a switch on the regional power network that failed yesterday, leaving hundreds of people without electricity during the bitter cold. The outage couldn't have come at a worse time for several hundred customers, right when temperatures had dropped to about 30...
montanarightnow.com
Emergency travel only order issued for Blackfeet Reservation due to severe driving conditions
BROWNING, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported in the Browning area Friday evening. At 6:30 pm, US-2 East from Browning to Cut Bank and US-89 south were closed by the Montana Department of Transportation. Blackfeet Law Enforcement and Blackfeet Incident Command have issued an order for emergency travel...
Flathead Electric Crews working to restore power in Montana cold snap
It's cold enough in your house with the power on. Imagine what it's like for a few hundred residents on the east side of Montana's Flathead Valley, where crews are responding to widespread outages that developed this morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative reports the problems began around 7:40 this morning when...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Whitefish Pilot
Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area
A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
Emergency shelters, services established amidst Flathead power outage
The Flathead County Emergency Operations Center is organizing emergency shelters throughout the valley.
Flathead Beacon
New Year’s Day 1923 in Flathead County
When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 1923, President Warren G. Harding held office, the California grizzly bear had just gone extinct and monumental changes loomed in the Flathead Valley. On Jan. 4, a newspaper in Toole County reported that for the first time, four women sat in the...
Missoula, Kalispell hospitals working together to help young patients
Staff at Logan Health in Kalispell are is doing everything they can to make sure every child in Montana receives the care they need.
Power restoration efforts continue in the Flathead
One of of the coldest days in memory several thousand Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power.
Emergency travel only advised in Lake County
Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions and several roads are blocked by snowdrifts.
NBCMontana
Whitefish Mountain Resort brings back "Ski with Maggie" Day
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort is continuing its annual tradition of “Ski with Maggie” day. The event allows kids to ski with Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin. Youths of all ages can meet at the top of Chair 2 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m....
Flathead Beacon
Justice Dept. Watchdog Moves to Settle Misconduct Charges with Former Whitefish Police Chief
The state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau responsible for overseeing law enforcement certification in Montana has agreed to a settlement with former Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial, who retired abruptly in August 2021 amid misconduct charges after leading the department for two decades. The conditions of the settlement would permanently prohibit Dial from serving as a public safety officer in Montana while allowing him to retain his law enforcement certificate.
Expected severe winter weather closing schools in the Flathead
Several schools in the Flathead will be closed on Wednesday due to the expected severe winter weather.
Montana mom recounts daughter's scary fight against the flu
We have been watching the climbing cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 that are sending people — most notably kids — to the hospital.
nativenewsonline.net
Reservation Dogs: Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?
The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
Flathead Electric Cooperative power outage repaired
Approximately 2,600 Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power in the Lakeside and Rollins areas.
Emergency BPA shutdown sparks Flathead power outages
Several thousand Flathead Electric Cooperative members remain without power amidst the frigid temperatures.
NBCMontana
Flathead Electric Co-op urges members to prepare for cold
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative is urging members to prepare for the historic cold weather and the possibility of cold weather power outages. "Restoring power can be a much lengthier and more challenging process. With these facts in mind, Flathead Electric Cooperative urges members to ensure that they are as prepared as possible in the event of power loss during life-threatening cold temperatures. Resources are available at flatheadelectric.com/outage," according to the Flathead Electric Cooperative.
Cold weather not stopping last-minute Christmas shoppers in Kalispell
Since we're just a few days from Christmas, we were curious if the cold weather slowed down holiday shopping.
Flathead Beacon
Giving Back to a Local Legend
A few decades ago, before Ed and Mully’s existed on Big Mountain and long before it was rebranded as Whitefish Mountain Resort, Lauren Walker remembers seeing Gary Cabell everywhere. Walker often ran into him at Moose’s Saloon where he worked, which once had a location at the ski area,...
