Flathead County, MT

Whitefish Pilot

Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area

A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

New Year’s Day 1923 in Flathead County

When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 1923, President Warren G. Harding held office, the California grizzly bear had just gone extinct and monumental changes loomed in the Flathead Valley. On Jan. 4, a newspaper in Toole County reported that for the first time, four women sat in the...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Whitefish Mountain Resort brings back "Ski with Maggie" Day

MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort is continuing its annual tradition of “Ski with Maggie” day. The event allows kids to ski with Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin. Youths of all ages can meet at the top of Chair 2 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m....
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Justice Dept. Watchdog Moves to Settle Misconduct Charges with Former Whitefish Police Chief

The state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau responsible for overseeing law enforcement certification in Montana has agreed to a settlement with former Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial, who retired abruptly in August 2021 amid misconduct charges after leading the department for two decades. The conditions of the settlement would permanently prohibit Dial from serving as a public safety officer in Montana while allowing him to retain his law enforcement certificate.
WHITEFISH, MT
nativenewsonline.net

Reservation Dogs: Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?

The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Electric Co-op urges members to prepare for cold

KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative is urging members to prepare for the historic cold weather and the possibility of cold weather power outages. "Restoring power can be a much lengthier and more challenging process. With these facts in mind, Flathead Electric Cooperative urges members to ensure that they are as prepared as possible in the event of power loss during life-threatening cold temperatures. Resources are available at flatheadelectric.com/outage," according to the Flathead Electric Cooperative.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Giving Back to a Local Legend

A few decades ago, before Ed and Mully’s existed on Big Mountain and long before it was rebranded as Whitefish Mountain Resort, Lauren Walker remembers seeing Gary Cabell everywhere. Walker often ran into him at Moose’s Saloon where he worked, which once had a location at the ski area,...
WHITEFISH, MT

