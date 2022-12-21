Why Alabama basketball required a second-half wake-up call in 84-64 win over Jackson State

Alabama basketball beat visiting Jackson State 84-64 on Tuesday night, earning its 10th win of the season to close its non-conference schedule.

Noah Gurley led the No. 10 Crimson Tide in scoring with 16 while guard Mark Sears added 15. Former Alabama All-SEC guard Mo Williams, now the coach of Jackson State, got a stout defensive effort for most of the game from the undersized Tigers (1-11) and trailed just 33-32 at the half.

Here are a few observations:

Sleepy start

The Crimson Tide (10-2) looked asleep offensively for most of the first half, falling behind 7-2 in the opening minutes. Bench play had a strong hand in a 12-4 Alabama run from there, but the half-court set looked out of sorts. Alabama made just five of its first 19 shots and could not connect with any consistency from 3-point range. Turnovers were again an issue as UA coughed up 13 in the first half but, as has been its habit of late, cleaned up the problem after halftime.

In the second half, the Crimson Tide flexed its size advantage to pull away late and finished with a rebounding edge of 46-38.

"We needed a win going into Christmas break," said Alabama coach Nate Oats. "They are obviously not easy to come by, as you saw across the SEC and across the country. I thought our guys did well in the second half after they were leading by one, as we kind of took control from there."

Noah Gurley shines

Gurley made a huge difference in the victory, helping the Crimson Tide to a 50-38 lead early in the second half with a three-point play, followed by a layup on Alabama's next possession, and a 3-pointer shortly thereafter. UA had a noticeable size advantage at most positions and Gurley had little trouble taking advantage of his matchups.

Along with the second-half spark, he opened the game with a presence as well. Gurley was the first starter to be substituted, and went to the bench with two dunks for Alabama's only four points. The 6-foot-8 graduate student finished with 16 on 7-of-13 shooting with five rebounds.

Nick Pringle time

With Alabama standout freshman Noah Clowney unavailable to play with an illness, forward Nick Pringle got his most extensive minutes of the season and made the most of them. The 6-9 junior college transfer scored 14 points with nine rebounds. He also registered three of Alabama's nine dunks. Pringle played 19 minutes, and entered play averaging 5.9 minutes per game.

"It's good that Nick Pringle gave us some solid minutes," said Oats. "He ended up winning the hard hat for us. I thought he played hard and gave us solid minutes."

What's next

The Crimson Tide schedule resumes Dec. 28 (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network) for its SEC opener at Mississippi State. Following that, Alabama will welcome Ole Miss for its SEC home opener on Jan. 3 (8 p.m., SEC Network).

