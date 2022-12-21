Read full article on original website
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
Lupita Nyong'o Debuts Romance With Boyfriend Selema Masekela in Must-See Video
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Wants to See Idris Elba in Black Panther 3. Lupita Nyong'o has love on the brain this holiday season. On Dec. 23, the Oscar winner surprised her fans and followers when she debuted her romance with Selema Masekela, 51, on social media. "We just click!" Lupita, 39,...
How Simon Callow met Sebastian Fox: ‘I thought, gosh, he’s very attractive from behind’
Had their mutual friend been successful at previously setting up Sebastian Fox, he might never have introduced him – twice – to the actor Simon Callow. In early 2012, Sebastian was at a Prokofiev concert performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, at which Simon was the narrator. He had been invited by their friend Tim Walker, then the chief executive of the orchestra, who took him backstage afterwards to meet Simon. “It was very rushed,” remembers Simon. “It was really about one and a half minutes.”
Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Movies Of 2022, And ‘Avatar’ Did Not Make The Cut
In what has become an end-of-year tradition, Barack Obama revealed his favorite movies of 2022. The list is, as usual for Obama, weighted toward prestige films. One title that’s not on the list: Avatar: The Way of Water. It could be that Obama simply hasn’t caught James Cameron’s latest. It’s best seen on the big, big screen and such showtimes have been packed, potentially proving a security hassle for the former president. Also missing is another high-quality blockbuster, Wakanda Forever, despite the fact that the original Black Panther made his 2018 list. One blockbuster that made the cut this year: Top...
Oscars: Shortlists for 95th Academy Awards Unveiled
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories, including documentary and international features as well as documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, sound and visual effects. Fifteen international features advanced, out of the films from 92 countries and regions that were eligible. The list includes Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo (Mexico) and Joyland, which gives Pakistan its first shortlisted film in the category.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Barry, Veteran Australian Film...
EW.com
Thom Bell, Grammy-winning Philadelphia soul producer, dies at 79
Thom Bell, a singer-songwriter and producer who helped pioneer the sound of Philadelphia soul music, has died. He was 79. Bell's wife, Vanessa Bell, confirmed to the Associated Press that he died Thursday at his home in Bellingham, Wash., after a lengthy illness. She declined to give additional details. The...
soultracks.com
Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"
When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
‘Living’ Is Bill Nighy’s Finest Hour, and Worthy of Oscar Love
From the moment the opening credits start rolling over an overhead view of London’s Piccadilly Square, in all of its mid-20th century glory, Oliver Hermanus’ Living whisks you into a bygone era of Britain. Or, to be more specific, a lost heyday of British cinema, when names like Powell and Pressburger were synonymous with vibrancy and verve, Ealing comedies sold a vision of postwar England that prized both stiff upper lips and smirks, and movies like Brief Encounter pitted emotional repression against raging passion. The vintage font, the slightly washed tint of the color, the old-school score by the...
EW.com
In 2022, Hollywood played itself to excess — but to what end?
It's a fitting question for 2022, which saw the release of several projects that turned their gaze inward. They ranged from luminous (Ethan Hawke's six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars) to polarizing (Babylon) to self-mythologizing (The Fabelmans) to downright solipsistic (Blonde). It's not as if Hollywood's need to interrogate itself...
EW.com
Emma Thompson on her biggest transformation ever as Matilda's menacing Miss Trunchbull
Emma Thompson knows that sometimes it's good to be bad. The Oscar winner undergoes her most dramatic onscreen transformation yet to play Miss Trunchbull, the sadistic and abusive principal of young Matilda's (Alisha Weir) school, in Netflix's film adaptation of the 2011 West End stage production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical.
EW.com
Dolly Parton really is making a rock album — and some legends will be joining her
Dolly Parton is, of course, a country star. And now she's hoping to be a Rock Star. That's the name of her upcoming 2023 rock album, an endeavor she first teased in November when she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to some original songs she's writing now, Parton tells EW she's also going to enlist several "iconic" singers to join her.
EW.com
Doom Patrol showrunner breaks down Casey Brinke's debut and the relevance of Danny the Street
Doom Patrol has returned to Danny the Street. This week's episode of HBO Max's surreal superhero show came back to the living, non-binary block that acts as a refuge for queer people and other outcasts in need of a safe space. This episode also welcomed a character from Doom Patrol comics who hadn't yet appeared in the show and whose arrival was foretold by EW back in September. Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to Casey Brinke (Madeline Zima).
EW.com
Glee alums Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunite to sing holiday songs for Carpool Karaoke
Don't rain on Lea Michele's Christmas parade through New York City with Darren Criss. The Glee alums reunite for a new holiday special from Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which sees the duo driving through Manhattan, belting out holiday songs from the confines of their vehicle. Broadway's current Funny...
EW.com
The Pale Blue Eye review: Christian Bale chases down a chilly murder mystery
Has Christian Bale ever met a dark horse he couldn't sell? Filmmaker Scott Cooper and his actor muse have now made three movies together over the last decade, all variations on a theme (or two themes, really: blood vengeance and tortured masculinity). The Pale Blue Eye, which follows their contemporary Rust Belt noir Out of the Furnace and 2017's brutal frontier epic Hostiles, has all the signposts of another Cooper-Bale special: bruised knuckles and battered psyches, death without mercy and even less levity.
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
Vox
Babylon’s debauched old Hollywood is about something much bigger
Alissa Wilkinson covers film and culture for Vox. Alissa is a member of the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Society of Film Critics. The real Babylon, the one from which Damien Chazelle’s Babylon draws its name, was the capital of an ancient, mighty empire. The Bible mentions it almost as soon as humanity arrives on the scene: “Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves,” the humans decide. From the sky, God looks down, laughs, and confuses their languages so they can’t communicate with one another, making a mess of the project. The place gains the name “Babel.” And eventually, it becomes a center for human inquiry, knowledge, and pluralism, but also imperialist oppression and hedonism.
Stars Celebrating Hanukkah: King Charles, Busy Philipps & Other Celebs Honor The Festival Of Lights
Hanukkah is steeped in tradition, and every year families around the world mark the holiday with eight days celebrating the “Festival of lights.” Since Hanukkah, which is rooted in Judaism, lasts over a week, the holiday gives people plenty of time to reflect, and be grateful, for life’s miracles.
Elle
ELLE Editors’ Favorite Books of 2022
Not only did 2022 bless us with a new Beyoncé album and a chaotic second season of The White Lotus, but it also gave us some amazing books. Take Dress Code, for example, written by ELLE’s very own Véronique Hyland, which traces the way fashion affects politics, pop culture, and our daily lives. On the fiction side, Akwaeke Emezi dipped into the romance genre for the first time with their seventh book You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty.
hiphopnc.com
Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Holiday Glam In Latest IG Photo
Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in a holiday inspired sparkly look that was everything!. For her fashionable ensemble, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked the sparkly look to perfection, which definitely got us in the holiday spirit. The look featured a silver, sparkling wrap dress that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with a white waist belt and accessorized the set with silver accessories, including a silver handbag and silver platform pumps. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a long pony tail with side bangs as she posed for her Instagram photo set.
NPR
Our favorite authors share their favorite books
You have favorite books, and you have favorite authors. But what about your favorite author's favorite book?. All Things Considered hosts Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly and Juana Summers asked three authors that exact question, and got them to break down their most beloved reads, as well as how they relate to their own work.
