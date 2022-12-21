The New York Mets made an absolute stunning move and signing the early morning hours of Wednesday this week. After everyone thought that Carlos Correa was officially a San Francisco Giant, he suddenly became a New York Met. Correa agreed on a 12 year $315 million contract to presumably play third base for the Mets. He is currently 28 years old and is a terrific shortstop who had a great career with the Houston Astros and a brief stint with the Minnesota Twins. He is great defensively and also provides great offense at the plate as well. Correa is very clutch in the postseason and brings veteran experience which will only help the Mets. Below is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO