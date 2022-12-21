Read full article on original website
Just How Stunning Was The Carlos Correa Move To The NY Mets?
The New York Mets made an absolute stunning move and signing the early morning hours of Wednesday this week. After everyone thought that Carlos Correa was officially a San Francisco Giant, he suddenly became a New York Met. Correa agreed on a 12 year $315 million contract to presumably play third base for the Mets. He is currently 28 years old and is a terrific shortstop who had a great career with the Houston Astros and a brief stint with the Minnesota Twins. He is great defensively and also provides great offense at the plate as well. Correa is very clutch in the postseason and brings veteran experience which will only help the Mets. Below is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
Former Albany Foe Will Provide Flexibility For Stacked Mets
Back on May 3rd of 2015, Danny Mendick was playing shortstop for UMass-Lowell over at University Field, on the campus of UAlbany. The Rochester, New York native went 1-3 with 2 walks and a run scored in the America East match-up. The former Riverhawk played a flawless shortstop that day. A few weeks later, Mendick was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 22nd round of the MLB draft. Fast forward 7-years and a few months and that former foe of the Great Danes, Danny Mendick, just signed a $1 million contract to play for Steve Cohen's star-studded, super-team in Queens.
New York Giants Players Escape Mall Shooting That Left Teen Dead
On Friday, the 8-5-1 New York Giants were in the Twin Cities preparing for an opportunity to clinch a surprising 2022 NFC playoff birth with a win (and some help) over the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings. Some of the Big Blue players and staff took advantage of the team hotel being attached to the world famous Mall of America to get in some last minute holiday shopping. During the same time, at the nation's largest mall's Nordstrom's location, shots rang out, leaving a 19-year old man dead and thousands in a panic, including the New York Giants.
