Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Yakima pastor becomes an Uber driver to keep up with rising costs

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima pastor is picking up a side hustle to combat rising inflation and help his son pay for legal documentation. Misael Hernandez has been working as a pastor at New Life Bible church for four years now. Just recently, he decided to become a driver...
