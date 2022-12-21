Read full article on original website
Related
mibiz.com
Rocked by unprecedented cost pressures, Michigan hospitals face ‘very, very challenging’ outlook
Health systems across Michigan head toward 2023 facing major financial headwinds from an intensifying worker shortage that has sharply driven up labor costs that cut hard into their bottom lines. The steep costs for contract labor to fill gaps created by the staffing shortage, especially in nursing, plus the resulting...
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
Comments / 0