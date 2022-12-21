Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered
Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
WacoTrib.com
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen outlines plan for impending cold weather
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) –The City of Killeen has outlined its plan for the impending cold weather. The City held a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday to discuss the plans to open a warming center, and to give additional cold weather tips. To prepare for the arctic...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 31 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Climate experts: Waco likely to see normal spring after La Niña peters out
Waco this week saw its lowest December temperature in 32 years as an arctic front bore down on the United States, with the thermometer falling to 11 degrees early Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But do not get used to it. Temperatures are forecast to gradually warm to...
KWTX
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
KWTX
East I-14 closed due to tractor-trailer spill accident
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Tractor-trailer spill has closed part of East Interstate 14 in Killeen Friday evening to Saturday. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
WacoTrib.com
Longtime former Lacy Lakeview mayor to become city manager
Former Lacy Lakeview Mayor Calvin Hodde is set to retire from NeighborWorks Waco to pursue a new position as Lacy Lakeview city manager beginning Jan. 17. Hodde said he has enjoyed the past 25 years with NeighborWorks Waco, but after learning of the soon-to-open city position from outgoing City Manager Keith Bond, he felt a calling to get back to his roots.
Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays
CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
News Channel 25
1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waco today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WacoTrib.com
Beyond the Kitchen: J-Petal & Poké shares healthy fare at second location
The healthy options available at J-Petal & Poké are no longer limited to downtown Waco. The restaurant, which opened its first location in October 2018 in Waco, launched its second site in Hewitt in May 2021. While the restaurant is far from the ordinary fare, the customer can be...
KWTX
Thousands have reported power outages, strong winds likely to blame
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some people in the Bell County area are going on twenty-four hours without power as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Those residents say their power went out when wind chill was -1° on Thursday. “My husband is 83 and I’m 76 and it’s cold...
KWTX
Killeen apartment complex fire damages eight units
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department responded to an apartment complex Friday morning. Firefighters responded at around 12:02 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes of dispatch and reported flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear...
Local restaurant 'total loss' after overnight fire
A local restaurant is being declared a "total loss" Friday morning after a devastating overnight fire.
WacoTrib.com
City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher
Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man pleads to $14M oil and gas Ponzi scheme, still faces civil suit
A Waco man who pleaded guilty last month to federal wire fraud charges in a $14 million Ponzi scheme involving oil and gas investments still faces a civil suit Waco’s 414th State District Court. Jay Taylor II pleaded guilty Nov. 30 in a federal district court in Fort Worth...
KWTX
Waco charity make sure senior citizens in the area are warm and safe during extreme cold
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco charity, Friends for Life, is reaching out to over 300 elderly clients to make sure they are safe and warm during the extreme cold. Kay Johnson, Waco Coordinator for Friends for Life, said they are asking clients if they have functioning heat as well as a heater. If they need one, the charity does have a few left to give out, but they are in need of more donated heaters.
