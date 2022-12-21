Sinema, Kelly commit to seek immigration reform as clock runs out on Congress

Arizona's two senators joined a chorus of U.S. lawmakers calling for and vowing to seek bipartisan compromise on immigration and border security as Congress began to wrap up its current session and prepared to return to Washington next month under a divided government where cooperation will be necessary to advance any meaningful legislation.

Newly Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly delivered remarks on Tuesday afternoon from the U.S. Senate floor. Both touted their willingness to cross party lines and lamented that they were unable to reach a deal this session to pass legislation that would provide legal status to undocumented youth, while boosting border security resources as migrant encounters reached historic levels.

"Right now, we're experiencing a dangerous tipping point," Sinema said. "The combination of an unsecure border, an overworked and under-resourced Border Patrol and protection force, and never before seen levels of illegal immigration, asylum seekers and coordinated smuggling efforts, have completely ruined an already broken system."

Sinema and Kelly made their remarks at the U.S. Capitol at the same time that the U.S. Supreme Court, located across the street, was determining whether to allow a pandemic-era health rule known as Title 42 to expire along the U.S-Mexico border.

The policy was scheduled to end Wednesday before the Supreme Court intervened at the request of 19 Republican-led states, including Arizona, to keep the rule in place. Title 42 has been a center point of U.S. border policy since March 2020, allowing for the immediate expulsion of more than 2.4 million migrants, even after the threat of COVID-19 infections subsided.

Migrant encounters at the border are predicted to increase considerably once the policy officially ends and the federal government is no longer able to turn away migrants. Sinema said removing Title 42 without a clear government response plan would be a "humanitarian and security nightmare." Kelly claimed the impacts would be disproportionately felt in Arizona, and particularly in the state's border communities.

"Our state is left to deal with crisis after crisis at the border, including the one we're facing right now, where record numbers of border crossings are straining law enforcement and it's straining humanitarian organizations," Kelly said. "This is unsustainable. And a change to Title 42, to the Title 42 authority now is only going to make these challenges worse."

Earlier this month, Sinema unveiled a framework agreement with Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., that would have established a decade-long pathway to citizenship for undocumented youth known as Dreamers, in exchange for additional border security investments such as boosting pay, hiring 300 more agents and deploying more technology.

The agreement would modify the country's asylum system by allowing asylum officers to adjudicate claims more quickly from the border, rather than adding them to the immigration court system that faces a historic backlog that can take nearly five years to complete one case.

Despite bipartisan support for the framework agreement, Sinema and Tillis ran out of time to collect the support from the 60 senators needed to pass the bill. Instead, lawmakers will spend the final few days of the current legislative session trying to avoid a government shutdown and pass a budget.

In her remarks, Sinema expressed her disappointment at ending the session without a deal, saying lawmakers from both parties chose to "retreat to its partisan corners" rather than to familiarize themselves with the issues along the U.S.-Mexico border and taking action to solve them.

"That's why when we come back to Congress in January, one of the first things I'll do with Senator Tillis is convene a bipartisan group of senators who are willing and committed to get something done," Sinema said. "We're going to bring them to the border. We're going to see what Arizonans see every single day, because a crisis this big should not and cannot be ignored."

Tillis, the agreement's cosponsor, argued that while border states like Arizona bore the brunt of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, the effects extend well beyond to other parts of the country. He urged his colleagues from both parties to come together to find a solution.

"It’s a moral obligation that we have to get out of our political comfort zone, and get something done," he said. "Otherwise, the deaths, the blood of the people who die as a result of inaction are on the hands of everybody in this room."

The other senators who spoke in favor of working towards an immigration and border security compromise are Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, Catherine Masto-Cortez, D-Nev., and Roy Blunt, R-Missiouri. All but Blunt, who is retiring, will return to the Senate in January.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sinema, Kelly commit to seek immigration reform as clock runs out on Congress