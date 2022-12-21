ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Why Rihanna Decided To Finally Debut Her Newborn Son's Precious Face In Adorable Video (Exclusive)

By James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

Rihanna sure knows how to make a TikTok debut! On December 17, the 34-year-old Savage X Fenty founder gave fans what they have been waiting for — the first glimpse of her and boyfriend ASAP Rocky‘s 7-month-old son’s face. In a 45-second clip shared to her brand new TikTok, the adorable little guy — whose name has not yet been revealed — was giggling and yawning. In the background, Rihanna was heard talking baby talk with her bundle of joy. So, why did she wait for so long to flaunt her baby to the world? A source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she didn’t want his identity to be revealed by anyone but herself. “She knows there are going to be plenty of times she’s photographed out with him, so she wanted to get ahead of the game and be the first one to reveal him,” the source said.

hacked

“As much as Rihanna enjoys her privacy, particularly when it comes to her family, she can’t help but also feel like sharing her joy with the world at times. She has taken the past several months to transition to motherhood, and while she’s still in the process, she really wanted to share an adorable video of her baby with fans,” the insider said. “Rihanna can’t help but feel so proud of him. He’s her entire world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVQwJ_0jpXQe8i00
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky looked very stylish while out on a date in New York City prior to the birth of their son. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

The source also said that she is looking forward to having a memorable Christmas with Rocky and their son. “She is such an amazing mom and she can’t wait to celebrate his first Christmas as a family of three,” the source told HollywoodLife, adding, “Rihanna realized a few years ago that she was ready to become a mom, and it’s everything she imagined and more.”

A second source told HollywoodLife why she chose TikTok to debut her son, as opposed to doing so with a magazine that she has a close relationship with, such as Vogue, who she did a photo shoot and interview with while pregnant. She thought long and hard about how to do this and was offered many magazine covers and other options, but she still wanted to do this on her own terms,” the source said. “She did not want his face to be shared with the world by anyone but herself.”

As fans know, Rihanna has recently released new music for the first time in 6 years — a song called “Lift Me Up” that was used in the soundtrack for the movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In addition, Rihanna is also headlining the 2023 Super Bowl, which is being held in Arizona on February 23. This will mark Rihanna’s first public performance since the 2018 Grammy Awards. For the past several years since then, Rihanna has been super focused on developing her Savage X Fenty empire, which has made her a billionaire.

“Beings she had not had a TikTok, she knew that using TikTok would help to reach a generation of fans that may not be as familiar with her music as her diehard fans are. With her new music and Super Bowl performance coming up, she felt that this was the right time for her and for her family,” the source told said. Since revealing her son’s face for the first time, she has gotten a ton of reactions from fans on the video. One TikTok user, @qualcunodemarte_, added a comment that insinuated her son looked like his father. “THOSE ROCKY EYESSS,” the fan wrote. And Rihanna could not agree more, as the insider told HL, “She loves the response that she has gotten and knows that one day he will get to see his grand debut and be proud.”

